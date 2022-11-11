Read full article on original website
7 Pro Power Button is Wiggling
Anyone else have a power button that's got some play in it? A Google search brought up a couple of results but nothing too overwhelming ... wondering if this is an isolated case and if I should see if Google will let me exchange it before I put my Whitestone screen in on this one.
T-Mobile Sim Swap going be difficult
After that huge data breach T-Mo experienced, it's probably a good idea from a security standpoint. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for me to switch sims between device. 11-11-2022 12:27 PM. Like 1. 1,193. Originally Posted by mustang7757. Yeah definitely but going be a pain now for...
Introducing myself!
Hello everyone! My name is Josh from NW Indiana. I'm a big Apple device user but an overall lover of tech. I've been a lurker on several Apple forums but it annoys me that some people simply don't understand pushing the boundaries of tech, which I feel Apple has lost in recent years to a degree. Thanks for having me!
Play store
Is that specific to Samsung devices? I know that with a recent Play Store update, you can choose which of your devices (regardless of brand) you want to install to, but I'm wondering if the prompt you're talking about is different. Can you show a screenshot?. Sometimes it shows the...
