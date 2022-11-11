Veterans Day observance happening today in Milwaukee

Veterans Day observances are planned throughout southeast Wisconsin including the annual ceremony and banquet at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center starting at 10:30 a.m.

This year, the greater Milwaukee fire and police pipes and drums will play the traditional armed forces medley throughout the service and students from the Marquette University Veteran Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership will participate in the memorial wreath laying portion of the ceremony.

Watch a portion of the ceremony:

This is just one of many events that are being held in honor of our area's veterans including last night's ceremony at the VA. One veteran says these remembrances are a welcome reminder of the sacrifices made by those in service.

"It's always important to honor veterans because without veterans where would we be in this country," said veteran Ronald Laux.

If you would like to share your respects and honor our local veterans, tickets for this morning's ceremony here at the war memorial are still available.

