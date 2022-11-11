‘Black Panther’ Earns Her Green! Letitia Wright’s Net Worth In 2022 Would Even Shock Shuri

Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Letitia Wright’s net worth has definitely shot up in the last few years. After gaining attention on Netflix’s twisted Black Mirror, Wright captured our hearts as Shuri in 2018’s Black Panther. With a more central role in the newly released sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her star power is only going up from here.

The 2019 BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient has made headlines, both for controversial reasons and her budding career. But with a potentially expanded role in the MCU moving forward, we can expect to see a lot more of her!

Here is everything you need to know about Letitia Wright’s net worth in 2022 and how she made it!

How did Letitia Wright become famous?

Letitia Wright has only become a household name within the last few years. As a teenager, after being inspired by Keke Palmer’s performance in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Wright decided to pursue acting. By 2011, she had landed guest appearances on TV dramas Top Boy and Holby City. The following year, she was recognized by Screen International as one of its Stars of Tomorrow for 2012 for her performance in the movie My Brother the Devil.

In 2015, Wright landed her first major break when she was cast as the lead in Urban Hymn, which made Hollywood take notice of the rising star. The next year, she had a guest appearance on Doctor Who before appearing onstage in the Danai Gurira-penned play Eclipsed. Her 2017 appearance in the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination as well as a big boost to her fame.

The following year, Wright would achieve worldwide fame, appearing in the smash hit Black Panther as Shuri, the sister to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, the titular Black Panther. This movie marked her first appearance in a blockbuster and has solidified the starpower.

What is Letitia Wright's net worth in 2022?

In 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Letitia Wright’s net worth is $4 million. A star on the rise, Wright has earned this money through her acting roles.

How much did Letitia Wright make for Black Panther?

It has not been made public how much Letitia Wright was paid for her role as Shuri in 2018’s Black Panther. However, there have been reports that lead actor Chadwick Boseman was paid $500,000 for his role in addition to a percentage of the movie’s profits. As a result, we can imagine Wright was most likely paid in the low hundreds of thousands for her role, potentially with the option to earn a percentage of the film’s profits, though she likely would have been offered a significantly less lucrative deal than Boseman.

How much did Letitia Wright make for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

It has been reported that Letitia Wright is being paid $700,000 to reprise her role as Shuri in the Black Panther sequel, 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This may be in addition to bonuses or a percentage of the film’s profits. However, Wright may not have that negotiating power just yet in her career. She may also be contracted to earn more in future movies, which could boost her net worth! Additionally, her role may have changed and increased after Boseman's death, which may in turn have upped her pay.

What was Letitia Wright's injury?

Letitia Wright was famously injured on set in August 2021 while filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The on-set accident was said to have involved a motorcycle, resulting in injuries to Wright that included a fractured shoulder, a concussion and more.

According to Variety, Wright was in the middle of shooting a chase sequence where she was placed on a “biscuit rig,” a shooting setup that allows the camera to film the actor riding a motorcycle in a real environment. Nate Moore, a producer on the film, said the rig “clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled” with Wright still on board. Wright has spoken recently about the trauma the incident caused her, saying she has been processing it in therapy.

How much did Letitia Wright make for Avengers: Infinity War?

It is not known how much Letitia Wright was paid to play Shuri in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. As she was most likely paid in the low hundreds of thousands to debut the role in Black Panther, we can imagine she was paid a similar amount for Infinity War, though most likely less as she had a smaller role in that film. She may have earned in the tens of thousands to the low hundreds of thousands.

How much did Letitia Wright make for Avengers: Endgame?

It is also not known how much Letitia Wright was paid to appear as Shuri in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. As it has been speculated she was paid in the low hundreds of thousands for 2018’s Black Panther, we can imagine she was paid a similar amount or likely slightly less to appear in the ensemble superhero movie. Because she had a smaller role in Endgame than in Black Panther, she may have earned in the high tens of thousands to the low hundred of thousands to reprise the character.

Is Shuri still in the MCU?

It is highly likely that Letitia Wright’s Shuri is set to take over the Black Panther mantle after the tragic and untimely death of Chadwick Boseman in the summer of 2020. As a result, we can assume she is most likely set to appear in the MCU in a continuing role for at least the near future, following her appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. It was rumored that she may have been eliminated from the franchise's future installments due to her anti-vaccine sentiments, but that remains to be seen.

How much did Letitia Wright get paid for Sing 2?

It is not known how much Letitia Wright was paid for her vocal performance in Sing 2. However, we do know her costars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson were paid in the seven figures to buy out their box office bonuses due to the film’s hybrid release schedule that was adopted because of the pandemic, in addition to their initial salaries. As a result, we can imagine Wright was paid in the hundreds of thousands for her voiceover role and given a bonus payout in the hundreds of thousands as well.

How much did Letitia Wright make for Death on the Nile?

It is not known how much Letitia Wright was paid for her role in Death on the Nile. However, considering the fact that she is pretty consistently paid in the hundreds of thousands for her film roles at this time, we can imagine she most likely earned a similar salary for the movie.