Atascocita, TX

106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING

A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Driver in critical condition after big rig and truck involved in crash on Grand Parkway

SPRING, Texas — All westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Birnham Woods in Spring are closed following a big rig crash. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday after the big rig was left dangling off the main lanes of SH 99. Officials said a box truck left the roadway and the 18-wheeler almost followed. Details on how the crash happened aren't available at this time.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department. On Saturday, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night

A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
DAYTON, TX
KHOU

Planes involved in deadly Dallas air show crash were kept in Conroe

CONROE, Texas — The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in Conroe at General Aviation Jet Services. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
CONROE, TX

