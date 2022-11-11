Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Losing GM Click Shouldn’t Mean The Astros Resurrecting His Tainted PredecessorIBWAAHouston, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Houston University Students React to "Loan Forgiveness" Being Struck Down by Federal CourtBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
All clear issued for La Porte following warehouse fire, officials say
LA PORTE, Texas — Officials have given an all clear for La Porte after a warehouse fire burned for several hours overnight. The fire started around 10 p.m. Saturday at a warehouse along South 5th Street near State Highway 146. The La Porte Fire Department was concerned chemicals were...
Crews searching for missing Oklahoma father in Houston
The search is underway for a missing Oklahoma man who was last seen in Houston, Texas.
Deadly Houston crash: Man dancing on 18-wheeler knocked off under bridge, police say
HOUSTON - A man dancing on the trailer of an 18-wheeler died after he was knocked off while going under a bridge, Houston police say. A 25-year-old man died in the crash that occurred around 11:35 a.m. Thursday along the US-59 Eastex Freeway at Tuam Street. According to police, an...
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
HPD: Guy who jumped onto big rig on Eastex Freeway and started dancing gets knocked off and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a bizarre incident that led to the death of a 25-year-old man last week. Investigators said the man jumped or climbed onto an 18-wheeler headed southbound in the 2500 block of Eastex Freeway near Liberty Road. It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Deputies investigating baby’s death at north Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating an infant’s death early Monday morning. Deputies say they received a call from EMS about an unresponsive baby around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the 5200 block of Pebble Springs Drive in north Harris County. Deputies said EMS units...
1 dead after Montgomery County RV fire, officials investigating
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating a fire that may have killed one man, officials said. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 22200 block of Sharp Road. Once they arrived, officials said they found a shed, a pickup truck and a fifth-wheel RV on fire. Once firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, authorities said they found the body of a man in his 30s within the RV.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY MORNING
A Houston man was arrested early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:50, Cpl. Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1100 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. Cpl. Guerra made contact with the driver, Xavier Lamon Jones, 25 of Houston, and observed burnt marijuana cigarettes in plain view as well as the odor of burnt marijuana. Cpl. Guerra further observed a pistol in Jones’ right front pocket. A probable cause of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded approximately 10 grams of marijuana as well as the pistol, which was a 9mm Springfield. Jones was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Driver in critical condition after big rig and truck involved in crash on Grand Parkway
SPRING, Texas — All westbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Birnham Woods in Spring are closed following a big rig crash. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday after the big rig was left dangling off the main lanes of SH 99. Officials said a box truck left the roadway and the 18-wheeler almost followed. Details on how the crash happened aren't available at this time.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by 3 vehicles on Westheimer Road, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has died after a hit-and-run crash on Westheimer Road, according to the Houston Police Department. On Saturday, Houston police said a 31-year-old man was crossing the road in the 5900 block of Westheimer Road when the driver of a red truck hit him and failed to stop and render aid.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside gas station near Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a gas station near Houston’s south side late Saturday night, police say. It happened in the 7400 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available....
Mother of 3 helps families escape large fire possibly caused by ruptured gas line in Second Ward
HOUSTON – A mother of three was credited for helping her family and neighbors escape a large fire that broke out at a duplex in Second Ward early Sunday. Officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to the fire at a four-unit duplex in the 100 block of Everton Street near Sherman Street at around 4 a.m.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
Man arrested, charged after shooting into crowd watching women fight, killing 19-year-old, HPD says
The victim reportedly was driving with his brother and some friends when passengers in another vehicle began fighting with them before the deadly shooting.
DWI suspect strikes police officer, suspect accused in hit-and-run incident in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a DWI suspect struck a police officer and a suspect accused in a hit-and-run incident during a chase in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD was investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved a suspect who failed to...
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
Driver hospitalized after SUV runs off Gulf Freeway, slams into apartment building in southeast Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating what caused a driver to veer off the Gulf Freeway feeder road and crash into an apartment building in southeast Houston Monday. It happened near the Gulf Freeway feeder road and Edgebrook around 6:17 a.m. According to officers with the Houston...
HPD looking for suspect after man withdrawing money was shot to death at Cullen Blvd gas station
According to the police, there was allegedly an argument between the victim and another man outside the gas station parking lot.
Dayton man killed in crash Saturday night
A three-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Dayton man. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, 43-year-old Soraida Rodriguez-Reyna was traveling eastbound on FM 1960 just west of the Grand Parkway when she make a U-turn and pulled directly into the path of an eastbound motorcycle driven by William Devening, 41, of Dayton. Devening’s wife, Deanna, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Planes involved in deadly Dallas air show crash were kept in Conroe
CONROE, Texas — The planes involved in a deadly mid-air collision during a Dallas air show this weekend were kept in Conroe at General Aviation Jet Services. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
