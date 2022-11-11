Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California ImmediatelyBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Light Show coming to San Dimas!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
The Friday Flyer
Public invited to ‘Many Wonders of Christmas’
The Canyon Lake Community Church is inviting the public to its 10th Annual Many Wonders of Christmas Luncheon which will take place on Nov. 19. The luncheon, which started 10 years ago as a kickoff to the Christmas season, is an outreach for women’s ministries and will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Building C at the church. A catered lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased by calling Lynda Ofstad at 951-244-7866.
Sugar Plum Holiday Shopping Experience
Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with hundreds of gifts options to warm the heart and offers a wide selection of accessories to make your house a home. 2023 marks 44 years of this family owned business. Showcasing the work of over 175 artisans, bakers and candy makers, it’s a one stop shopping experience to meet all your holiday gift giving needs.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Los Angeles
Clear the Shelters Particpant Animal Friends of the Valleys Unveils a Brand New Spay/Neuter & Vaccine Clinic in Wildomar
Nonprofit animal shelter Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) - one of NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Clear the Shelters' longtime participants - is set to break ground on a new low-cost pet spay/neuter and vaccination clinic, replacing the the existing spay/neuter clinic located in Lake Elsinore, Calif, adjacent to the shelter. It will be the only low cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic serving Southwest Riverside County once completed in approximately 2024.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
Murrieta salutes veterans with annual parade, Field of Honor
Murrieta residents packed the streets Friday to pay tribute to those who served the nation for the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.
ukenreport.com
Relocation Efforts Set for Oasis Mobile Home Park
OASIS – Twelve families will be able to relocate from Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously this week allocated money for the move. The county supervisors approved using $279,000 from a $30 million state relocation...
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital
Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument
Sixteen veterans were honored and inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgment Monument. All the veterans from different branches of the military. The monuments have engravings on them of previous nominees like Craig Patton who had his name added five years ago. “Since then I've introduced some other gentlemen that didn't know about this program and had their names The post 16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument appeared first on KESQ.
NBC San Diego
Baby Sea Lion Spotted on Video Crossing PCH in Huntington Beach
Why did the sea lion cross the road? It’s not necessarily a common question but new video has residents in Orange County wondering why such an animal boldly did so. Video taken by John Dunay shows a juvenile sea lion crossing a major street in Huntington Beach. It wasn’t just any normal road, but arguably one of the most popular seaside roads in California – the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
The Garden Grove Police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred at the Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street intersection just before 12.45 a.m.
