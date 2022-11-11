Read full article on original website
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ukenreport.com
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS — Avelo Airlines today, Friday, Nov. 11, will begin serving Palm Springs with seasonal nonstop service to Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California and Bend/Redmond, Ore. Avelo will begin service to Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 12. All routes will operate seasonally on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. The Sonoma/Santa Rosa and...
Murrieta salutes veterans with annual parade, Field of Honor
Murrieta residents packed the streets Friday to pay tribute to those who served the nation for the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.
Sugar Plum Holiday Shopping Experience
Sugar Plum welcomes in the season with hundreds of gifts options to warm the heart and offers a wide selection of accessories to make your house a home. 2023 marks 44 years of this family owned business. Showcasing the work of over 175 artisans, bakers and candy makers, it’s a one stop shopping experience to meet all your holiday gift giving needs.
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
ukenreport.com
Relocation Efforts Set for Oasis Mobile Home Park
OASIS – Twelve families will be able to relocate from Oasis Mobile Home Park into better living conditions by early next year after the Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously this week allocated money for the move. The county supervisors approved using $279,000 from a $30 million state relocation...
La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks
La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal La Quinta's remarkable run has finally come to an end. The Blackhawks were beat by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs. Final - Laguna Beach 41 La Quinta 16 Postgame reactions ⬇️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 The post La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks appeared first on KESQ.
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages two buildings in southwestern Fontana on Nov. 13
A fire damaged two buildings in southwestern Fontana on the morning of Nov. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire in the 11100 block of Calabash Avenue. Crews quickly arrived to find smoke and fire showing from a vacant commercial building with multiple immediate exposures.
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
Coast News
Local Patriot Guard Riders bring message of duty, respect and hope
REGION — Born from a Kansas group of motorcycle-riding veterans whose roaring engines drowned out Westboro Baptist Church’s attempts to disrupt military funerals, the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders continue the ride to honor their fallen brothers and sisters in North County San Diego and beyond. The Patriot...
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument
Sixteen veterans were honored and inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgment Monument. All the veterans from different branches of the military. The monuments have engravings on them of previous nominees like Craig Patton who had his name added five years ago. “Since then I've introduced some other gentlemen that didn't know about this program and had their names The post 16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument appeared first on KESQ.
HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase
The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
orangecountytribune.com
“Surf City” makes a right turn
With the elections over … well, mostly over … it’s time to take a look at what that portends and what 2023 might bring to us in the West Orange County area. The biggest – and most welcome – result to come out of the voting is the overwhelming approval of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax in Westminster. That penny on the dollar will literally rescue the city from catastrophic cutbacks or, at worst, bankruptcy.
