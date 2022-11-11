Read full article on original website
Russian Hackers Are Publishing Stolen Abortion Records on the Dark Web
Hackers who stole a trove of data from one of Australia’s biggest private health insurers are drip-feeding sensitive details of customers' medical diagnoses and procedures, including abortions, onto the dark web. The leaks started flowing on Wednesday, as the hackers—who contacted Medibank in late October to reveal they’d stolen...
Suspect in custody in Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81, officials say
An explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday is considered to be a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, according to state news agency Anadolu.
France 24
Slovenia elects first female president in runoff vote
Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer, won the second round of Slovenia's presidential election on Sunday and will become its first female head of state, preliminary results showed. Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.83 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.17 percent, according to election commission data based on 86.7 percent of the votes counted.
TechCrunch
Is Elon Musk’s Twitter about to fall out of the GDPR’s one-stop shop?
Our source, who is well placed, requested and was granted anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the issue — which could have major ramifications for Twitter and for Musk. Like many major tech firms with customers across the European Union, Twitter currently avails itself of a mechanism in the GDPR known as the one-stop shop (OSS). This is beneficial because it allows the company to streamline regulatory administration by being able to engage exclusively with a lead data supervisor in the EU Member State where it is “main established” (in Twitter’s case, Ireland), rather than having to accept inbound from data protection authorities across the bloc.
CBI urges Jeremy Hunt to relax immigration rules to ease UK staff shortages
Britain’s foremost business lobby group has urged Jeremy Hunt to use this week’s autumn statement to shake up immigration rules to support companies struggling with chronic staff shortages and a looming recession. The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said urgent action was required from the...
Business Insider
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
TechCrunch
The dilemma of Chinese startups going global
That turned out to be just the beginning of a trend in my interaction with Chinese startups that are expanding abroad. “We don’t want to be seen as Chinese,” many of them tell me. My attitude has over time gone from disappointment at companies’ lack of respect for journalistic independence to a growing concern that my portrayal of them might unfairly prejudice their growth. By putting the Chinese label on them, these firms might lose business partners, get stricter oversight by app stores and receive more scrutiny from local regulators.
TechCrunch
Alibaba eyes logistics growth in LatAm as China commerce slows
Alibaba’s e-commerce business in China has been hurt by a combination of a cooling economy and aggressive rivals like Pinduoduo. For the first time, the firm didn’t disclose the sales tally for its annual “Singles Day” shopping festival, which fell on November 11 and used to come with a Super Bowl-like gala featuring pop idols and Jack Ma himself.
Share your experience of egg freezing in the UK
Egg freezing is “not a guarantee”, a spokesperson for the British Fertility Society has warned after Jennifer Aniston said she wished she had been encouraged to undergo the process. The fertility preservation method has massively risen in popularity in recent years, increasing tenfold in the UK in the...
getnews.info
Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players in the global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) signed an agreement to combine essential...
A new Banksy mural adorns a destroyed building in Ukraine
Banksy's work, which the artist posted on Instagram Friday to 11.2 million followers, features a gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble with her hands.
US News and World Report
Some Countries Have Resisted 1.5°C Goal in COP27 Text, US Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday. "You're absolutely correct. There are very few...
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments.
