Zacks.com
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Sabre (SABR) to Offer SynXis Solution to Japan's MyStays Hotel
SABR - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed a new agreement with the Japan-based MyStays Hotel Management. The travel tech company will enable the Asian hotelier to expand its global reach, attracting international and corporate guests, with Japan relaxing pandemic-induced travel restrictions. Utilizing Sabre’s SynXis platform, the Tokyo-headquartered...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) This Year?
CPRX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
What's in the Offing for Advance Auto Parts (AAP) in Q3?
AAP - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $3.31 and $2.65 billion, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for AAP’s earnings...
Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
CCJ - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the loss of 11 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Over the past 7 days, the estimate has gone down from earnings of 2 cents per share to the current expected loss of 3 cents per share.
Why You Should Stay Invested in CNA Financial (CNA) Stock
CNA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher net earned premiums, higher new business, rate increases and sufficient liquidity. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.15, indicating a 12.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 6.1% higher revenues of $11 billion. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.
Here's Why Rayonier (RYN) Stock is an Apt Portfolio Pick Now
RYN - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its timberland portfolio in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the United States South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. The lumber production and capacity in the U.S. South have grown substantially over the past few years. This positions...
What's in the Offing for Fisker (FSR) This Earnings Season?
FSR - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 43 cents. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for FSR’s loss per share has remained constant...
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DBRG - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
4 Best Momentum Stocks to Buy Using Driehaus Strategy
ETD - Free Report) , Global Partners (. ESQ - Free Report) have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy. After a detailed study of the Driehaus’ strategy, American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.
Is Frontline (FRO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
FRO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
SMFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 14th
AB SKF (. SKFRY - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days. AcuityAds (. ATY - Free...
Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
WVE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.42 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PTN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.34. This compares to loss of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th
HDSN - Free Report) : This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Why Lululemon (LULU) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
All You Need to Know About Nabriva Therapeutics AG (NBRV) Rating Upgrade to Buy
NBRV - Free Report) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
