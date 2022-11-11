ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, CA

Former NFL star, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams hosts cannabis meet n’ greet in Dixon

By Sean Cunningham
 4 days ago

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – Ricky Williams, the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy Award winner, chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his new cannabis lifestyle brand appropriately titled “Highsman”, meeting fans at Dixon’s Highway 80 Dispensary, his ties to Northern California, his journey as a professional athlete that was punished for marijuana use during his career to becoming a pioneer to help destigmatize cannabis use in sports, as well as his relationship with football today.

FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
