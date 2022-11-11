Former NFL star, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams hosts cannabis meet n’ greet in Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – Ricky Williams, the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy Award winner, chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his new cannabis lifestyle brand appropriately titled “Highsman”, meeting fans at Dixon’s Highway 80 Dispensary, his ties to Northern California, his journey as a professional athlete that was punished for marijuana use during his career to becoming a pioneer to help destigmatize cannabis use in sports, as well as his relationship with football today.

