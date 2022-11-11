ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cocalico Township, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too

MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

18-year-old shot and killed at student apartment complex near Kutztown University

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. (WFMZ) - An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged shooter, accomplice caught

McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations

The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served

Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
97.5 WOKQ

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY
PennLive.com

Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat

Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Mastriano officially concedes in the 2022 race for PA Governor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official release from Doug Mastriano, the 2022 candidate for PA Governor has declared his defeat. "We gave this race everything we could," said Mastriano. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA

