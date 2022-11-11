Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.

