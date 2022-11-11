Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
wkok.com
Man in Custody After Mifflin County Shooting, Victim is Charged Too
MCCLURE – A Mifflin County man is now in custody after a shooting Wednesday carried into a police manhunt in McClure Thursday. Lewistown state police said Saturday morning they captured 28-year-old Adam Fink of McVeytown, but did not release any more details. He is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.
local21news.com
18-year-old shot and killed at student apartment complex near Kutztown University
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. (WFMZ) - An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was...
Alleged shooter, accomplice caught
McClure, Pa. — The manhunt for a shooter who reportedly fled to Snyder County after an attempted robbery has been caught, police announced today. Adam Douglas Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of Sixth Avenue in McClure in western Snyder County on Nov. 9. Fink allegedly shot a 20-year-old victim shortly after 10 p.m. at the 5800 block of Route 522 in West Decatur Township, just over the Snyder County line. ...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility. Troopers say the juveniles were committed to the Adelphoi facility through a court. Authorities say they are looking for Kenydi Scott, Nevaeh Shaw and Edmary Martinez-Montanez. They are facing aggravated...
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman at Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teen after they say she assaulted a woman inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on November 6 around 6:00 p.m. Laila Brown, 19, of Hanover Township, approached a woman she knew, slapped her, and dragged her down an aisle […]
NJ Family Of 35-Year-Old Man Who Led PA Police On Deadly 100 MPH Chase Asks For Donations
The New Jersey family of a 35-year-old man who was shot and killed during a 100 mph chase on US 22 in Pennsylvania has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the funeral cost. Krysten Harland Pretlor, who had been living in Johnstown, Pennsylvania prior to the deadly shooting on Thursday, Nov. 3, had a lengthy criminal record including getting caught while hiding out in New Jersey, authorities say.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On November 2, 2022, Dep. Deinert responded to the 44900 block of Worth Avenue in California, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Aliyah Lasha Thomas, age 27 of Great Mills, threw a plastic tissue container at the victim, striking the victim in the face, causing visible injury to the victim. Thomas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where a folded dollar bill was located on her person containing suspected cocaine. Thomas was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Possession of CDS While Confined.
WLTX.com
Pennsylvania student struck by car while waiting for school bus succumbs to injuries
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Northeastern School District student involved in an October crash in Newberry Township has died of her injuries. Arianna Landis was waiting to board her bus the morning of Oct. 26 when she was struck by a car traveling the opposite direction in the 500 block of York Haven Road, police said.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
Muslim Police Chief Put On Administrative Leave After Being Targeted In Racist Remarks: Report
Ahmed Naga, the Long Hill Township Police Chief who recently filed a notice of intent to sue the town due to alleged workplace discrimination and racism, has been put on administrative leave just days after a private investigator unearthed and submitted evidence of a committee member making racist remarks, NJ.com reports.
Batch of unrecorded votes helps GOP’s cause in too-close-to-call Pa. House seat
Republicans in Pennsylvania got some good news Monday in their surprisingly shaky quest to maintain a majority in the state House of Representatives. Joseph Hogan, the GOP candidate in the 142nd state House District in Bucks County, was the beneficiary of an adjusted in-person vote count that has taken him from the position of trailing Democratic candidate Mark Moffa by two votes, to holding a 114-vote lead.
local21news.com
Mastriano officially concedes in the 2022 race for PA Governor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In an official release from Doug Mastriano, the 2022 candidate for PA Governor has declared his defeat. "We gave this race everything we could," said Mastriano. "Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do,...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
