Wayne County, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know

Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know

The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
HOLLY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
ROYAL OAK, MI
thelascopress.com

Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant

The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
FENTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation

There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'

Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
LAKE ORION, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
WYANDOTTE, MI

