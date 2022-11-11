Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday event to transform Beacon Park into Christmas Wonderland: What to know
Christmas lights, trees, trains, music, food and more — Detroit's Beacon Park will be decked out in Christmas festivities yet again this holiday season. Starting Nov. 18, through Jan. 16, 2023, families, adults and children of all ages can gather and enjoy two free holiday events in Detroit: Light Up Beacon Park and Toyland, presented by the DTE Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by The Downtown Detroit Partnership. Both events will be located at 1903 Grand River Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know
The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
fox2detroit.com
Recycle your electronics for free at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event Saturday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting an E-Recycling Event on Saturday to divert waste from local landfills. Electronics, both large and small, are being collected at the Detroit Zoo's E-Recycling Event. Participating drivers will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Detroit Zoo. Additional tickets will be provided for those who carpool.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Contemporary house in Franklin has indoor pool, nearly 2 acres
By design, a contemporary-style house in Franklin with an indoor pool and nearly 2 acres of land has a lot going for it. And the four-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,055 square-foot home, which was also designed by a renowned Metro Detroit architect, is up for sale. Built in 1970, the house is...
Celebrating the Holidays at Meadow Brook
The Holidays at Meadow Brook feature both the indoor, daytime tour of the mansion with Holiday Walk and the outdoor, nighttime light show across the estate, Winter Wonder Lights.
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
HometownLife.com
Westland library to temporarily close ahead of major renovation
There are some big changes in store for Westland's library. The library will spend the winter, spring and summer undergoing a major renovation and addition that will add roughly 7,000 square feet to the building on Central City Parkway. The library will move to the old Marshall Upper Elementary School on Bayview Street during construction.
Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
Dennis Miller, owner of popular Miller's Bar, passes away
Dennis Miller, one of the owners of the popular Miller's Bar in Dearborn, passed away on Thursday, his family announced.
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Nicole Curtis returns for 'Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue'
Nicole Curtis, the popular home renovation star of “Rehab Addict” and “Rehab Addict Rescue,” returns to Lake Orion to finish the massive renovation of a historic waterfront cottage in the new HGTV series “Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.” During the three-episode series, Curtis revisits the charming 1904 property she saved from impending demolition and completes the most complicated and costly project of her career to create a lovely lakeside retreat for her family. The 700-square-foot cottage was lifted three stories high to add a new basement and historically accurate first floor. She reveals the original cottage as the new second and third floor aka the cake topper of the house. Curtis and her team focus on finishing the exterior, adding period-correct verandas, salvaged windows, a backyard retreat with a fun-filled treehouse for her children and more. The show that began on Nov. 3 airs on HGTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on discovery+. Go to hgtv.com.
HometownLife.com
Whitmore Lake man, 35, dies in early Monday car crash in Lyon Township
Police say alcohol and drug use appear to be factors in a crash that killed a man in Lyon Township early Monday morning. According to an Oakland County Sheriff's Office press release, Seth Lowry, 35, of Whitmore Lake, died in the single-car crash. First responders were called at 4:45 a.m....
Ann Arbor bulk food store celebrates 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- In the 27 years Glenn Bourland has owned his Ann Arbor bulk food store, he has never had a day where he didn’t want to go to work. “This is my place, my sanctuary,” Bourland said. Bourland is the owner of By The Pound,...
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
fox2detroit.com
King's Bakery: Serving up amazing mediterranean gourmet sandwiches
Owner of King's Bakery, Hassan Houssaiky joined the show this morning to explain what a "Manouwich" is all about. They are located in Dearborn, MI. Check out their instagram page: @kings_bakery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
Comments / 0