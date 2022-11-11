ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Neighborhood reacts to body found in wooded area in Henrico

By Tannock Blair, D&#039;mon Reynolds
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZO9K_0j7B3MXH00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents were shocked to hear that Henrico Police had launched a death investigation after a body was found in a wooded area near Laburnum Avenue.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for a reported death of a person. Upon their arrival, officers found a person dead in a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

PREVIOUSLY: Person found dead in wooded area in Henrico, police investigating

“It’s kind of shocking,” said nearby resident Tony Hockaday. “I got a couple of phone calls throughout the course of the day and I was like why what’s going on? Why are folks hitting me like call me ASAP.”

Workers at a nearby auto shop told 8News they had seen the truck back there over a week ago. Surveillance video from the store showed a vehicle driving in front of the shop on Oct. 26 before turning down the path next to it.

“When I first moved around here, I was part of the neighborhood watch through the church right behind us,” Hockaday said. “I think that would be a good piece to bring back, so it keeps the community and the neighborhood strong.”

Henrico Police is currently working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the individual’s identity. Police said the incident may have ties to a Richmond missing person’s case.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Investigators from the Richmond Police Department were also at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
WRIC TV

Midlothian Cook Out shooting suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Monday that it made an arrest in connection to a shooting at the Cook Out on Midlothian Turnpike in July. According to police, 23-year-old Jose Hernandez of Richmond was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with reckless handling...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond Police investigating after man found dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are now investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds. It happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. at the 2300 block of Joplin Avenue. The adult man was pronounced dead on scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy