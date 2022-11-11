Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO