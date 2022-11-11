ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Washington Commanders Sale by Dan Snyder on ‘Fast Track’?. By Commander Country Staff Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones

Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers

The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?

Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory

The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Wichita Eagle

Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant

After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans

The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’

CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors

Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line

The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy