NFL Draft Profile: DJ Turner, Cornerback, Michigan Wolverines
Seahawks Place LB Cullen Gillaspia On IR, Elevate LB Vi Jones
Gillaspia, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Texans but was later placed on injured reserve with a back injury. Houston eventually cut him loose with a failed physical designation and he was picked up by...
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
‘Are they protecting us?’ Chiefs are ticked about the hit on JuJu, and they should be
The replay must have been shown more than a dozen times here inside Arrowhead Stadium, each of them as uncomfortable to watch as the last. All the while Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster lay helplessly on the ground with several teammates kneeling beside him, including one who would later say he was on the verge of tears.
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction
Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position. Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Jets fans aren't the only ones...
‘This is Sort of that Rookie Wall’: Devin Lloyd’s Rut Leads to More Opportunities For Chad Muma
When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two linebackers with their first four picks in April's NFL Draft, it was widely expected the Jaguars would have to be creative to find ways for both to get on the field. What wasn't expected, though, is for the first of those two picks to...
Alabama Moves Up In the Polls After Ole Miss Victory
The Crimson Tide did manage to pull out a victory against Ole Miss and kept its New Year's Six bowl hopes alive, but with most of the teams ranked ahead of Alabama winning over the weekend, the shift up the poll is minimal. The Tide are now ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, three spots up from last week.
Washington Commanders star Chase Young set to return from torn ACL this week
Fresh off a shocking win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, the Washington Commanders are about to get a reinforcement
Green Bay Packers Hire Aubrey Pleasant
After being dismissed by the Detroit Lions, the team's former defensive backs coach has landed with a rival team in the NFC North. According to ESPN, the Green Bay Packers decided to hire longtime NFL assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant. He reportedly joined the Packers last week, soon after he was...
Jones-Slayton Connection Co-Stars in Giants’ Win Over Texans
The New York Giants passing game didn't contribute much to the team's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. When it did contribute, it did so with a bang, specifically when quarterback Daniel Jones, who delivered one of his best performances with a career-high 153.3 passer rating, connected with receiver Darius Slayton, who finished with 95 yards on three receptions (out of four targets), to lead the team.
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
Zac Taylor: DJ Reader in a ‘Healthy Mindset’
CINCINNATI — returned to practice for the Bengals on Monday and head coach Zac Taylor said the defensive tackle is in a "healthy mindset." "Optimistic," Taylor said about Reader's chances to play against the Steelers on Sunday. "We’ll take it day-to-day once we actually get to see him practice. I think he’s in a healthy mindset right now."
Josh Allen - ‘My Shoulders’ - and Bills Again Haunted by OT Horrors
Shades of Kansas City reappeared in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the Minnesota Vikings beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in an overtime thriller. "Thriller'' ... unless maybe you are a member of Bills Mafia. Buffalo star Josh Allen was questionable to play against the Vikings in the lead-up after...
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
‘I’m here for a reason’: Why Kadarius Toney’s career reset could be vital for Chiefs
Over the last week, the Chiefs designed a couple play schemes that Patrick Mahomes figured would spring newcomer Kadarius Toney to his first NFL touchdown against Jacksonville on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Nevermind that their first and goal call at the 6-yard-line in the first quarter of a scoreless game...
Texans vs. Giants inactives: TE Brevin Jordan out
The Houston Texans released their inactives ahead of their Week 10 encounter with the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Tight end Brevin Jordan was declared inactive. Linebacker Neville Hewitt was already ruled out on Friday with a hamstring injury. Receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive...
