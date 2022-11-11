2 teens killed in overnight wreck in Grant, authorities confirm

GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — Two teenagers were killed in an overnight wreck in Marshall County, according to officials.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the deaths of Michael Finley and Torie Smith, both 18-year-olds from the area.

According to a social media post , one teen was a current student and the other was a former student at the Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School.

The school’s football team also said their deaths “directly impact” two of their players.

Nugent said the coroner’s office was called to an area of Merrill Mountain Road, about 10 miles north of Guntersville, around 11:45 Thursday night. Both teens were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the 2013 Nissan Rogue they were in left the road and hit a tree, saying neither of the teens was wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner added the vehicle they were in was the only one involved in the crash.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to investigate the incident. The Marshall County Coroners Office Chaplain Service, Marshall Medical Centers EMS, and Hebron Volunteer Fire Department all assisted on the scene.

