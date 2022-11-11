Spartanburg Veterans Day parade cancelled; indoor events planned

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Veterans Day parade has been cancelled due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

That doesn’t mean the community isn’t holding events to honor our veterans. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9539 is still holding an indoor event for those brave men and women who fought for the country.

There will be free music and food Friday afternoon for veterans, their families and anyone else in the community.

The traditional Veterans Day parade will not take to the streets of Spartanburg this year.

“It’s pretty upsetting that we couldn’t but at the same time, no one, we’re not going to have a turnout anyway if we have inclement weather,” said Jake Brewster.

Brewster, with VFW Post 9539 in Spartanburg County, said they already have an indoor event planned.

“This is open for everybody to come and enjoy and partake in what it means to celebrate our veterans,” he said.

It’s happening at the VFW on Carolina Drive in Roebuck. There will be free food, drinks and music.

“A lot of support, lot of sponsorship, really good stuff,” said Brewster.

Leaving Veterans, like Roland Salley, really excited.

“Couldn’t have happened at a better place, this is a really cool place,” said Salley.

He said it’s an honor to have a specific day to salute all the sacrifices made.

“I feel real good about that, because America, the home of the brave and the free,” said Salley. “I think we couldn’t have had those things without somebody sacrificing some time and some effort to make that happen.”

Salley served in the Marine Corps.

“I was just so proud to be apart of that and I’d do it over again if I could,” he said.

He said he will be at the post Friday night.

“That’s the plan for me, that’s the plan for my family,” he said.

Brewster said they will always strive to help veterans and their families.

“Tomorrow is the day to celebrate veterans and their families and we’re going to do it,” said Brewster.

Brewster said people can start coming any time after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. He said the event will go until the last person leaves.

