Parliament's food hygiene rating is not good at all with 'pests' near the canteen

You might think parliament is pretty grubby with lots of rats running around - and that is just the MPs - but now it has emerged that the actual not metaphorical cleanliness of its canteen leaves a lot to be desired.

The Spectator reports that a post on the internal staff intranet reveals the food hygiene rating of the commons canteen has been downgraded to two stars, meaning "some improvement is necessary".

The staff post reportedly reads:

"The most recent inspection led to a new food hygiene rating of two stars, down from [the] previous rating of five… Environmental health officers identified the presence of pests near catering venues. This is a particular challenge in parliament."

The publication goes on to report that staff within parliament are now being asked to "not store food in offices" and "to dispose of food and waste and rubbish appropriately" with training and cleaning routines being stepped up.

How gross.

