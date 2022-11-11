Read full article on original website
Here are the states raising minimum wage in 2023; 4 top $15 per hour
Multiple states are raising minimum wage in 2023, including Massachusetts. Minimum wage is currently $14.25 per hour in Massachusetts. But it’ll increase to $15 per hour for employees who are not tipped on Jan. 1, 2023. For those who are tipped, they’ll be receiving at least $6.75 per hour.
Big Y, Massachusetts, opens online shopping to SNAP benefits recipients
SPRINGFIELD — Shoppers who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from Big Y through Instacart, the state said yesterday. Big Y is working to also accept Electronic Benefits Transfer SNAP payments through myPicks, its own online...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
BetMGM Maryland bonus code: $200 pre-launch bonus this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting in Maryland is coming soon and you can apply our BetMGM Maryland bonus code by clicking here. Doing so will...
Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then
Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 prizes won in Springfield, Sandwich
The two biggest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday were two $100,000 Mass Cash tickets. The tickets were sold at Friendly Market in Springfield and Canterbury Market in Sandwich. Overall, there were 186 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold in Massachusetts on Saturday, including two in Springfield...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Single family residence sells for $510,000 in Worcester
Quoc Viet Bui and Xuan Vu Thi acquired the property at 56 Lynnwood Lane, Worcester, from Haizhen Peng and Yunqiao Liu on Oct. 21, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $180. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Is It Illegal to Turn Right at This Intersection in Massachusetts?
Let's face it, we drive and commute to work almost every single day. Pretty common in the Berkshires since other means of transportation can be limited or a bit pricey. Sometimes we all forget that driving is a privilege that we earn in our younger years of learning how to drive.
Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities
We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
10 least expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Nov. 6-12
A condo in Worcester that sold for $124,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 55 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $354,778. The average price per square foot was $224.
Detached house sells in Worcester for $590,000
Patrick Logan and Miriam Hyder bought the property at 3 Saint Paul Drive, Worcester, from Michael Richards and Mary S Schaefer on Oct. 31, 2022, for $590,000 which works out to $233 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one
Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Have you received your Mass. tax refund from the state’s budget surplus yet?
Although some Massachusetts taxpayers have started to receive their tax returns, there’s still plenty more green to distribute, according to the Department of Revenue. According to the Department of Revenue, about 40 percent of the expected $2.9 billion has been refunded so far. Mass taxpayers have been awarded 1.3 billion refunds totaling $1.2 billion, according to a Dept. of Revenue spokesperson. All tax revenues are still expected to be returned by December 15.
Waltham taco spot among Yelp’s top 100 in the US
While you may expect to find the country’s best tacos in the Southwest or California, a Waltham taco restaurant has been named one of the top 100 in the United States by Yelp. Taqueria El Amigo, 196 Willow St., came in at number 60 on the list. It was...
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
