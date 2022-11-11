ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have apprehended more suspects in connection with the bombing of a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul that killed six people and wounded several dozen others, bringing the number of people in custody to 50, Turkey’s justice minister said Tuesday. Sunday’s explosion targeted Istiklal...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

If patriotism doesn’t motivate Republicans to part with Trump, self-interested partisanship should

Donald Trump’s stated mission to destroy the traditional Republican Party from within continued apace in last week’s midterm elections. The performance by Democratic candidates far exceeded expectations for normal off-year voting, especially given rampant inflation and President Biden’s personal unpopularity. The other, and ultimate, objective of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House

Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Documents show big foreign gov’t spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company’s former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations for widespread damage to the country and for Ukrainians killed and injured during the war. The vote in the...

