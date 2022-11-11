Benton’s Jeff King wins Shreveport Times Week 10 football Athlete of the Week

Benton’s Jeff King secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Football Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.

A standout athlete for the Tigers, King becomes the first Benton winner of the 2022-23 school year. Previous winners include Tre Jackson and Reid Hawsey of Airline, Jayden Edwards of Captain Shreve, Barrett Newman of Parkway and Kody Jackson of Evangel.

King and his supporters amassed 7,058 votes, a solid 53.79% of the 13,122 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed King to top a field of 11 additional candidates, including second-place Kameron Robinson of Captain Shreve, who totaled an impressive 2,146 votes (16.35%).

King will receive a duffel bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

Others on the 10th ballot of the 2022-23 school year were Malachi Jackson, Byrd; Jadon Mayfield, Ruston; Judah Whorten, Evangel; Cameron Mitchell, Minden; Tutt McGlothan, Calvary; Donovan Reliford, Woodlawn; Collin McKenzie, North Webster; Christian Johnson, Bossier; Dantonio Arkansas, Southwood and Andrevious Buggs, Homer.

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes who play football.

The Times online only poll runs through Thursday night.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

2022-23 WINNERS

Week 1: Jayden Edwards, Captain ShreveWeek 2: Jacob Carpenter, EvangelWeek 3: Jackson Dufrene, ByrdWeek 4: Barrett Newman, ParkwayWeek 5: Tazavian Sweeney, HaughtonWeek 6: Kody Jackson, EvangelWeek 7: Tre Jackson, AirlineWeek 8: Reid Hawsey, AirlineWeek 9: Cameron Jefferson, AirlineWeek 10: Jeff King, Benton