Changes to Fort Collins' development rules bring both discomfort and hope

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago

When Fort Collins City Council approved a major update to the land use code this month, the changes were an unwelcome surprise to some residents.

But it drew plenty of public comment at the two City Council meetings when it was up for a vote.

If you're just catching up on this issue, The Coloradoan wrote about the effort over the summer and again when it came before council for approval .

But here's the quick background, from city government reporter Molly Bohannon: The land use code serves as a rulebook for how land can be developed in Fort Collins, with information ranging from parking requirements to building design stipulations that differ based on an area’s zoning. But the code hadn't been updated in 25 years, even as the city's population has grown by more than 50% and home prices have skyrocketed.

You can read more about it here .

The goals of the code changes, according to city staff, were to:

  • increase overall housing capacity and “calibrate market-feasible incentive” for affordable housing construction
  • enable more affordability near high-frequency and high-capacity transit and priority growth areas
  • allow for more diverse housing choices
  • make the code easier to use and understand
  • improve predictability of the development permit review process

The big changes that are now getting attention from critics are related to these three issues:

  • Residential projects will not have to go through what is known as a Type 2 review process that includes a neighborhood meeting and public hearing and a decision from the Planning and Zoning commission. Instead, they will go through a basic development review, with no requirement for a public hearing and neighborhood meeting, and city staff gives approval rather than the P&Z board.
  • Accessory dwelling units are now allowed for everyone who has a single-family home or duplex unit. An accessory dwelling unit is an accessory build added to a duplex or detached house that can have full living amenities.
  • There will no longer be any zoning in Fort Collins exclusively for single-unit detached homes, or single-family homes in low-density neighborhoods. Previously, there were four zones in the city that allowed exclusively single-unit detached homes.

Here's a journey through some of the concerns with the changes, acccording to Coloradoan Conversations participants .

"If it were just (accessory dwelling units), I don't think people would be nearly as upset as they are," Ross C. said. "This destroys single-family zoning, citywide, with or without a (homeowners association). It removes neighborhood meetings and public hearings from most land-use decisions inside residential zones." Ross even set up a website to oppose the changes ( https://www.preservefc.com ).

"The city eliminated all public input for housing developments, added unacceptable uses into existing single-family neighborhoods, and they did this even though dozens of people pointed out that these changes were a total surprise. The staff kept repeating that they did outreach, but it doesn’t really count if the people affected aren’t reached," Mimi K. said.

"It was done with very poor transparency — no neighborhood notifications, only select individuals participating in feedback sessions, at the same time as the budget at the national elections, full information on the changes hidden/not directly available from the council agenda, and so on," Ross C. said.

But Meaghan Overton, housing manager for the city, noted during a council meeting that the engagement process on the land use code was a yearslong process, according to Coloradoan reporting.

“More than five years of intensive community engagement across multiple planning processes has built the foundation of this work, starting with the city plan and the transit master plan in 2019,” Overton said.

Margaret H. said: "I’m flabbergasted that community input meetings will be eliminated under this proposal. It was through community input meetings that the Montava project was exposed trying to negotiate the provision of Fort Collins city water instead of using the required Boxelder and (East Larimer County Water District) providers."

Offering a different perspective, Bob C. said: "All it will take is one appeal and it goes to P&Z. I expect that to happen often, (to be honest). Appeal costs almost no money. "

Still, the changes had some support in Coloradoan Conversations:

"I'm impressed that so many good changes were made at once. There's a lot of talk about supposedly wanting housing in the city to be affordable, but the only way to actually get there is to let people build it, and these changes make that possible," Brendan L. said. "The community meetings never made any sense, and they mostly existed to prevent allegedly legal affordable housing from being built (see: endless cycles of protests followed by proposals being made less dense followed by more protests). If we want to have requirements for new construction, they should be set down in city law, not arbitrarily made up at meetings with a tiny number of people in them."

Peter E. said changing the zoning rules is just the start of making housing more affordable: "Beyond zoning, how will we actually encourage the construction of more granny units and carriage houses? We’ve made it legal, but how do we make it feasible?"

Here are a few of Peter's ideas:

"Many cities (Eugene, Reno, etc.) have created a database of preapproved floor plans for ADUs that homeowners can select from in order to speed permitting and save on the cost of design. Construction companies could also help fill the gap with prefab ADU units and innovative financing models. I believe one company in Los Angeles offered to build an ADU for homeowners at little or no cost in exchange for a large share of the rental income on the unit for a set period of time — say, for 10 years, after which full ownership reverts to the homeowner."

Bob C. calculated that it's unlikely to result in widespread neighborhood changes anytime soon:

"It will still cost probably $150-$200K for an ADU to be built anyway, so it's not really going to happen overnight, especially at today's interest rates. Similarly, scraping (single-family) homes to build a duplex or 3-unit townhome. Buying a property for $500-$700K-plus to scrape it, spend a million-plus to build said new structure and still somehow make money is a fantasy unless you are building duplexes and rowhomes/condos that would feasibly sell for $800K-$1 million apiece."

Stay tuned as Coloradoan continues reporting on what these land use code changes mean for residents and neighborhoods. We'll learn what avenues exist so residents can have influence in neighborhood changes. We invite your questions: Click on the blue "view comments" button on the story at Coloradoan.com/opinion or send them to opinion@coloradoan.com.

