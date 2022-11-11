Jmaury Davis thrashes Gruver, leads Clarendon to 47-20 playoff win

When Clarendon's Jmaury Davis committed to Texas Tech University, it was to play on the defensive side of the ball. The question has been whether he'll play linebacker or defensive back.

The way Thursday night's Class 2A Division II bidistrict game against Gruver went, maybe the question should be if they want to keep him at running back.

Davis was a force to be reckoned with, rushing for 273 yards and four touchdowns on just 15 carries to lead the Broncos to a 47-20 win inside Dick Bivins Stadium. The four touchdowns Davis scored came from 58, 47, 59 and 48 yards with the 48-yarder coming on just the second play from scrimmage.

"It was a long run so it got everybody energized," Davis said of the opener. "Everybody wanted to capitalize. ... We let (Gruver) know (we came to play)."

It was also a nice evening for Lyric Smith, who caught all three Clarendon passes for 93 yards for two touchdowns to go with 89 rushing yards and one touchdown. The junior was satisfied with the victory after the Broncos were humbled by Wellington last week, 44-8.

"It feels good," Smith said. "It feels like we're back to where we should've been after the tough loss to Wellington last week. It feels like we're getting going and could make a run in these playoffs."

Clarendon wasted no time in rushing out to a lead with Davis' first run. Smith made it a 12-0 game later in the first quarter when he hauled in a 15-yard touchdown from Harrison Howard.

Gruver cut it to 12-6 on Pratt McClain's one-yard plunge early in the second, but Davis answered 17 seconds later with his 59-yard scoring run. The game was 20-6 at the midway point.

It was all Clarendon in the third with Davis scoring on runs of 47 and 58 yards, respectively, to make it 34-6 Broncos.

Gruver put up a fight in the fourth quarter with a six-yard scoring run by Mason Gibson and a seven-yard touchdown pass from Gibson to Briggs Satterfield. But Smith scored on a 49-yard reception from Howard and a 30-yard run to ensure the Clarendon victory.

"I think the guys are pretty confident right now," head coach Clint Conkin said. "Gruver is always a tough opponent. We've played them for years. ... We know those guys are always going to be a tough opponent. I kind of cringed when I saw that we drew them at first, but our kids played well tonight and I'm just proud of their effort."

The Greyhounds finish the year at 7-4 after having to overcome injuries throughout the season. They never quit, even when the game was already in hand for the Broncos. Ridge Holland led the way for Gruver with 114 yards on 22 carries.

Gruver’s season is over, while Clarendon (8-3) is set to take on Ralls (9-2) in an 7 p.m. Nov. 18 area round contest slated to be play at Younger Field in Tulia.

"I told these kids at the end of the game how proud I was of how we overcame adversity throughout the year," Gruver coach Lee Brandon said. "We had eight different weeks where we had a new starter come in right before the game. Those kids had a lot of chances where they could've said, 'This is too hard and I don't know if we can do it' and they never did. We have some outstanding kids with high character."

CLARENDON 47, GRUVER 20

CHS 12 8 14 13 -- 47

GHS 0 6 0 14 -- 20

First Quarter

Clarendon- Jmaury Davis 48 run (2-pt no good) 11:05

Clarendon – Lyric Smith 15 from Harrison Howard (2-pt no good) 3:37

Second Quarter

Gruver – Pratt McClain 1 run (2-pt no good) 11:10

Clarendon – Davis 59 run (2-pt good) 10:53

Third Quarter

Clarendon- Davis 47 run (Wilson Ward kick) 4:23

Clarendon- Davis 58 run (Wilson Ward kick) 1:02

Fourth Quarter

Gruver- Mason Gibson 6 run (2-pt no good) 11:26

Clarendon – Smith 49 from Howard (kick no good) 11:19

Gruver – Briggs Satterfield 7 from Gibson (2-pt good) 9:18

Clarendon – Smith 30 run (Ward kick) 6:21

TEAM STATISTICS

CHS GHS

First downs 8 13

Rushes-yards 31-398 42-186

Passing yards 93 166

Comp.-att.-int 3-6-0 9-20-3

Punts-avg. 1-23 3-22.0

Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-0

Penalties-yards 6-50 4-20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Clarendon- Jmaury Davis 15-273, Lyric Smith 10-89, Wilson Ward 5-35, Grant Haynes 1-1

Gruver- Pratt McClain 13-35, Ridge Holland 22-114, Mason Gibson 4-17, Briggs Satterfield 1-0, Michael McCloy 2-20

PASSING

Clarendon- Harrison Howard 3-6-0 93

Gruver- Mason Gibson 8-19-3 91, Briggs Satterfield 1-1-0 55

RECEIVING

Clarendon- Lyric Smith 3-93

Gruver- Pratt McClain 2-12, Max Harper 1-6, Michael McCloy 3-31, Ridge Holland 2-26, Jonathan Aceves 2-62

