Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
11Alive

Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
11Alive

11Alive

