Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in SW Atlanta
Atlanta police have opened a homicide investigation after being flagged down Sunday afternoon while on a traffic stop in the Ashview Heights neighborhood.
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
Man arrested after returning stolen car while officers were still there, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A suspect didn’t wait quite long enough to return the car he illegally “borrowed” from an Atlanta parking deck last week. Police say they were called to a parking deck for an apartment complex on Howell Mill Road last week after a man reported his truck stolen.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man struck in head, killed on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are working to figure out what led to a man's alleged murder early Monday morning in downtown Atlanta. APD officers responded to 29 Marietta St. NW, not far from Woodruff Park, around 3:15 a.m. about a "person down," they said. The unidentified man was unresponsive and...
Police: Driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting person who later died
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A man doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at 4310 Lavista Road in...
16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot
ATLANTA — A teenager is now in custody after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-A over the weekend. Atlanta police say the 16-year-old and the victim were sitting in the car at the restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the teenager “negligently” fired the gun, striking and killing the victim.
Driver shot along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA — A 35-year-old man told police he was shot while driving along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta early Sunday morning. Around 3:26 a.m., officers responded to Grady regarding a person who was shot who drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the victim, who was alert, conscious, and...
16-year-old faces involuntary manslaughter charge after shooting outside Chick-fil-A, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Monday in connection to a shooting outside an Atlanta Chick-fil-A over the weekend, Atlanta Police said. APD said the 16-year-old came to its Public Safety Headquarters to speak with...
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Woman jumps from car twice to escape kidnapping in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is receiving treatment after escaping a suspected kidnapper, twice. Clayton County Police say they arrested Joseph Oliver Lee. Lee is accused of having a gun and threatening to kill the victim, according to Clayton County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT standoff ends with several arrests after squatting incident
A SWAT standoff in Northwest Atlanta finally ended with several arrests. Residents on Delmar Lane told FOX 5 they feel unsafe living there now.
Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A drug bust at a Peachtree City apartment complex has landed six people behind bars. Peachtree City officers say them teamed up with officers from LaGrange to search two apartments at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Three months later, no arrest: Police 'exhausted all leads' in hit-and-run of 8-year-old, despite witnesses
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl and her mother are asking Clayton County Police why no one’s been arrested in the hit-and-run collision three months ago that seriously injured the girl, despite witnesses who identified the driver -- a 16-year-old boy, they say, from their neighborhood, driving his scooter.
Henry County officials investigating after house fire leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Henry County officials have opened an investigation into a house fire that left two people dead and one person injured in Stockbridge on Monday morning.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department has confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a person has been shot and killed at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. St SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the address is the location of a...
