Meet the Cornell College student representing Iowa City in a global poetry slam competition

Exactly 13 seconds into the second poem Henry Morray chose to perform on a recent evening, the 22-year-old snagged the attention of his audience with a clever line.

"Love is not a 4 letter word. It's the whole alphabet soup, you go from A to Z. You go from pouring out all of yourself," Morray had begun, building to:

"until there is absolutely zero a, b, c, d, e’s, and especially f’s left to give."

At that, there was an audible “aah” in response.

And that was just one of many moments where the crowd let their voices be heard as they related to Morray's poem, “4 You and 4 Me (Love is Not a 4 Letter Word).”

Morray was one of 16 poets performing at Public Space One in mid-October for a chance to represent Iowa City in a global poetry slam competition called SlamoVision.

Over the course of an hour and half, the group of hopeful poets took to the mic. Morray was eventually declared the winner.

On Saturday, an Iowa City judging event that is part of SlamoVision will invite the public to see videos of other competing poets like Morray during the second annual Mic Check Poetry Fest.

What is SlamoVision?

SlamoVision is a project of the international UNESCO Cities of Literature, according to the Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature. Each poet representing a participating City of Literature will move to an international competition judged by fans from other cities.

Videos are submitted so that folks from participating cities around the world can convene and rank the competing poets.

Poets from Bucheon, South Korea; Edinburgh, Scotland; Melbourne, Australia; and more are competing in this year’s competition.

The Iowa City judging event will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at MERGE, 136 S. Dubuque St., and will be free and open to the public.

In December, the SlamoVision champion will be declared.

What is slam poetry?

Slam poetry combines elements of poetry, theater, storytelling and performance in a competitive event, according to the Poetry Foundation.

Who is representing Iowa City in the SlamoVision competition?

Born in Maryland, Morray has lived in Iowa most of his life.

He is a student at Cornell College in Mount Vernon and is majoring in product development and marketing, a switch he made after previously pursuing engineering.

His interest in poetry developed while attending college, but as a child, he said his loved ones recognized his talent for writing.

Morray thought he’d be a novelist as a kid.

In the seventh grade, he wrote a poem about Shakespeare — off all things he could write about, he said, laughing — which was submitted into a poetry contest for his grade level.

His freshman year at Cornell, Morray was introduced to a spoken word and poetry club called Lyrically Inclined, something he and two other students would later take leadership roles in.

During a club meeting, Morray heard the works of two newer students.

It was a particularly transformative experience for Morray, in part because he realized that their work didn’t incorporate any rhyming, something he felt he always had to do in poetry.

“What I realized is that I was limiting myself in my creativity because in order to express myself I had to keep rhyming or something,” he said. “And then when I heard how well and just how intense the visuals were that they were painting for me and the emotions, I was like, ‘Wow, I want to be like that.’”

Inspired, Morray went on to create what he considers his first true body of work, and one of the poems he performed at Public Space One, “4 You and 4 Me (Love is Not a 4 Letter Word).”

The poem is inspired by a friend of Morray’s who was going through a particularly hard time, and how much it pained him to see that.

Within three days, he completed the poem, energized by the pressure of knowing he was to perform the piece at Rock the Block at Cornell.

Morray often writes his pieces on tight deadlines ahead of upcoming performances, but his work isn’t finished when he performs.

“I always go back and keep seeing where I can improve things,” Morray said. “Although the first draft of it can be good, it's hardly ever a first draft thing. I keep going back. It's recursive. … I have to get rid of the idea of perfection because that was a big block for me, being a perfectionist. I had to be like, ‘Just start writing.’”

Morray’s experience at Public Space One expanded his awareness of what poetry is and can be, he said.

In poetry, you can talk about any topic, he said.

Its form allows people to deliver messages different than that of a speech, for example, but still “tell truth.”

“You're using different literary techniques … to ultimately paint a picture and create an emotional bridge with an audience,” Morray said.

What is the Mic Check Poetry Fest?

The nonprofit organization Iowa City Poetry presents the second annual Mic Check Poetry Fest on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day celebration of spoken word poetry includes panel discussions, live performances and writing workshops.

The festivities kick off Friday at Prairie Lights with a discussion between Tracie Morris, Iowa Writers’ Workshop professor, and Steven Willis, an Iowa Writers’ Workshop student, who’ll present their work and discuss the world of slam poetry.

After that discussion will be a show at the James Theater, where spoken word performers including Samm Yu, Lisa Roberts and more will share their work while the Gerard Estella Band performs live music.

On Saturday, afternoon workshops exploring writer’s block, among more, for youth and adult writers will be led by Patricia Smith and Ebony Stewart.

Smith is an award-winning poet, writer, educator and author of eight books of poetry. She is a four-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam, according to the Poetry Foundation. Stewart is an award-winning poet, author and playwright. She is a Women of the World Poetry Slam Champion.

The duo will headline the Mic Chek Poetry Fest Showcase at the Englert Theatre at 4:30 p.m. IC Speaks, an organization that supports the youth spoken-word poetry community in Iowa City, will open the show at 4 p.m.

Riverside Theatre will host a late night poetry slam starting at 9 p.m. to round out the festival’s events.

Visit Iowa City Poetry’s website for a full schedule of events.

Watch the full performance of Henry Morray and other poets at Public Space One below

Here are two excerpts from Morray's poem "4 You and 4 Me (Love is Not a 4 Letter Word).”

"Love is not a 4 letter word.

It's the whole alphabet soup, you go from A to Z. You go from pouring out all of yourself

until there is absolutely zero a, b, c, d, e’s, and especially f’s left to give!

You see, love is not a four-letter word, that would be too easy.

Love is a complicated treasure hunt where person X checks all the right boxes…

I'm tired of getting burned,

I'm tired of going from loving myself to hating myself and smelling the aroma of burnt flesh.

But that's the irony! That’s what’s so funny, that I want to cry.

You see hate is not a 4 letter word.

It’s when I keep cold-shouldering and stiff-arming my potential and dreams

and life retaliates by nailing me right in my funny bone.

And in my other hand, I hold the torch like the Iowa Hawkeyes on a winning streak held a football against Purdue — not quite meeting expectations.

But the black of night disappears as the yellow flame of the torch illuminates the cold stone beneath my own bare feet and I look down and see the cracked concrete, and I am tackled by nostalgia…"

