Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?
On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid Death
Neighbors of singer and actor Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at the age of 34, heard “screaming” and “yelling” coming from the house as Carter was found, according to multiple reports.
‘Now We Don’t Have To Deal With It’: Aaron Carter’s Neighbor Trashes Late Pop Star Hours After His Death
Aaron Carter’s neighbor unloaded about the late pop star only hours after he was confirmed dead, RadarOnline.com has learned. The neighbor said Carter, 34, was a terror who caused havoc for the community with his girlfriend Melanie Martin. The singer was in the process of selling his 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom, home for $799k at the time of his death.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, Carter was found dead inside his bathtub. Police have yet to release any additional information but said they ruled out foul play. The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told Daily Mail, “I'm sad what happened...
Aaron Carter To Be Buried in Western New York?
Did you know that Aaron Carter's family is from Western New York?. Unless you are an avid fan of Aaron Carter or the Backstreet Boys, you may have never known that the Carters' dad lived in Western New York specifically in Chautauqua County. In fact, we heard some fans were going to ask him if he was going to visit any of his family in Mayville while he played his last concert in Buffalo at the end of 2019.
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death
Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Aaron Carter has reportedly died at the age of 34. Here's a look at Carter's net worth, life, and career.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Sweetest Moments With Son Prince: Family Album
His legacy. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed their son, Prince, one year before the pop star's death at age 34. The "Aaron's Party" singer and his then-fiancée became parents in November 2021. At the time, Carter revealed that Martin underwent an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor. Shortly after Prince's birth, the Florida […]
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Death A Foul Play? 911 Call Reveals Disturbing Cry for Help
A leaked 911 call Aaron Carter's housekeeper made after finding him dead inside his bathtub revealed the disturbing situation she witnessed. Multiple news outlets, including CNN and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed Carter's death. They quoted the official statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying that the singer was found deceased inside his Lancaster, California home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter’s Ex-Girlfriend Lina Valentina Reacts to Late Rapper’s Death: ‘Wishing You So Much Peace’
Remembering the good times. After Aaron Carter’s unexpected death, his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina is speaking out. “Aaron, I’ve mourned the loss of you [a] few days before we broke up [in 2019]. We’ve both cried our eyes out because your addiction won and we both knew it. For the last few years now, I knew that any day now I’d be writing this,” the tattoo artist, 32, captioned a string of Saturday, November 5, messages on her Instagram Stories. “You have no idea how hard your family and I fought to try and help you and get you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the last years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober. I was fortunate enough to get you there and witness how incredible you were when you were healthy.”
Aaron Carter Took In Housekeeper When She Was Homeless Weeks Before She Found Him Dead In His Bathroom: Source
It's been revealed that the housekeeper who discovered Aaron Carter's lifeless body last weekend was a homeless woman he had taken in to help him with odd jobs around the property. Carter is believed to have hired her following an incident that occurred last month while he was out of town.The late pop star and his on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin had taken a trip to Orange County to visit their son, Prince, 11 months, who currently lives with Martin's mother. NICK CARTER BREAKS SILENCE ON HIS BROTHER AARON'S UNTIMELY DEATH: 'MY HEART HAS BEEN BROKEN'However, when they returned, the...
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
realitytitbit.com
