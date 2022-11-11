Remembering the good times. After Aaron Carter’s unexpected death, his ex-girlfriend Lina Valentina is speaking out. “Aaron, I’ve mourned the loss of you [a] few days before we broke up [in 2019]. We’ve both cried our eyes out because your addiction won and we both knew it. For the last few years now, I knew that any day now I’d be writing this,” the tattoo artist, 32, captioned a string of Saturday, November 5, messages on her Instagram Stories. “You have no idea how hard your family and I fought to try and help you and get you back to sobriety; how much pain it has caused us to see your health deteriorate over the last years, but I want people to remember WHO you were when you were sober. I was fortunate enough to get you there and witness how incredible you were when you were healthy.”

