Wayne County Wanderings: Community reeling in the wake of Samson Fluck's death

I’ve been writing this column in one form or another for three different local papers across a span of 26 years. It’s my favorite part of the job, a project I eagerly look forward to each week.

Every once in a great while, though, a story comes along that absolutely has to be told … but it’s one that also breaks my heart to have to write. This is one of those stories.

Unthinkable Tragedy

Our community suffered a devastating loss this week with the tragic death of Samson Fluck. Sam was just 16-years-old when he passed away Sunday morning after a brief illness.

Samson was the beloved son of Jason and Heather Fluck, Waymart; Bethany and Russ Fine, Beach Lake. He was a sophomore at Honesdale High School, a happy-go-lucky kid who was extremely involved in sports and other extracurricular activities.

Sam was taken from us far, far too soon. He was a gifted young man with a huge heart and an undeniably bright future. He made friends wherever he went and touched countless lives during his brief time on Earth.

“I want Samson to be remembered for his heart and his strength and his humor and his character,” his Mom, Bethany, said. “He was a child of God who showed more love than any young man I ever knew. Samson was just a sweet boy who always smiled and never took anything too hard.”

Heather agrees.

“Samson was very empathetic when it came to other people and their feelings,” his stepmom said. “If Sam knew you were upset, he'd try to get you to laugh or would give you a hug. He cared about other people so much and was just such a loving person.”

The enduring images I have of Sam, not surprisingly, come from the world of athletics.

Sitting here in the quiet of the empty newsroom, I close my eyes and see him clear as day proudly sporting his Hornet football gear or baseball uniform. And smiling, always smiling.

Tall, strong, a shock of thick brown hair and a mischievous twinkle in his eye … Sam standing there on the sideline or in the dugout soaking up the moment and looking as though he might just live forever.

Sadly, no one is immortal. Death comes calling sooner or later for each of us. But usually there’s an expected natural order to it all. The old pass away, leaving the young to grieve, pick up the pieces and eventually move one.

That natural order is upended, though, when something like this happens. No parent should ever have to bury a child.

As a Dad and Grandpa, I can’t even begin to imagine the heartbreak Bethany, Jason, Heather and Russ are experiencing right now. And as a writer, I know that there aren’t any magic words I could possibly conjure that will ease their pain.

So with that in mind, I’m going to step aside and let those who knew Samson best tell you about him. Hopefully, one day many years from now, Sam’s family will read this column again. They’ll recall how much he was loved and what a positive impact he had on everyone around him.

And maybe, just maybe, they’ll be able to smile and laugh again.

In the Beginning

Samson was born on August 22, 2006, the pride and joy of a happily blended family that features four brothers: Rocco and Zane Fluck, Jake and Cam Fine.

Sam developed a passion for athletics and the outdoors from an early age. He became a passionate fan of the Phillies and Eagles, while also developing into a multi-sport star in his own right.

“Samson was always the happy one in the group,” recalls uncle Travis Samson. “He never had a single fear. We always joked that Sam leads with his face! When he was into something, it was always a dead sprint.”

Charlie Rollison has many fond memories of Sam. The longtime coach and president of the Honesdale Little Baseball Association, Rollison recalls that, even as a little tyke, Sam was champing at the bit to get on the field.

“We were playing Fall Ball at Mountain View in Clifford,” Charlie said. “His brother Rocco played and Sam was always there. We were short a player and I asked him to play. Sam was 7-8 years old at the time. It was like I asked him to play in the Major Leagues. After that Sam played most every game.”

Samson and Rocco weren’t just brothers. They were also the closest of friends who, according to Heather, “Loved spending time with his Rocco and their Dad in the garage. They spent countless hours fixing, building, breaking, and fixing again. Many man-to-man discussions were had and ‘80s rock blasted while they discussed life, past mistakes, and future hopes”

“They played catch every night of their lives no matter what,” Bethany added. “Samson was Rocco’s number one fan.”

Limitless Potential

By the time Samson hit high school two years ago, Rocco had already smoothed the way.

The elder Fluck was emerging as a rising star on the football field and his fearless younger brother desperately wanted to play as well.

“When it came time for football, Sam begged to join,” Heather recalls. “Some of his happiest moments were spent wearing his number 20 and getting the opportunity to show everyone that there was another Fluck to contend with!”

Bethany remembers how excited Samson was when he first donned that Honesdale jersey … and how proud Rocco was to be sharing the field with his little brother.

One of the high points of Sam’s sophomore season came during a Week 6 LFC battle with top-ranked and undefeated Lakeland. While the Hornets suffered a lopsided loss in that one, Sam made his presence felt on defense at inside linebacker.

“Sam was so happy when he got that sack,” Bethany said. “But, what he talked about most was how his big brother celebrated with him. Sam was sore after the game from Rocco’s congratulatory beating!”

For his part, Head Coach Paul Russick is broken-hearted over the loss of a tough-as-nails player … and a fine young man.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Coach Russick said. “Our hearts go out to all family, friends and loved ones. We are devastated to learn of Sam’s unexpected passing. He was an amazing kid with a huge heart. Sam will be missed by all.”

The younger Fluck also excelled each spring on the baseball diamond. Sam was a catcher whose toughness and personality made him a natural for the position.

Several former coaches and teammates shared stories of Sam’s innate ability to gently but firmly take control of a situation. One recalled a game when the young backstop called time and walked out to the mound during a very tense moment.

“The coach didn’t tell Sam do so it,” he remembers. “Nope, he just went out there and said something goofy. You could see the pitcher break out with a big smile and just instantly relax.”

That’s exactly the type of leadership quality the Honesdale skipper Ernie Griffis saw in Samson right from the start.

“Sam had such a bright personality that always was on full display no matter where you saw him,” Coach Griffis said. “I am heartbroken for his family and friends.

Young Love & Broken Hearts

Mandy Grossman is a junior at HHS. She’s pretty, smart, funny and athletic … an All-American girl from a hard-working, blue collar family.

Mandy and Sam started dating back in May. In addition to being a couple, the two became best friends over the course of those six short months and were already making plans for what they had hoped would a bright future together.

Those hopes were dashed when Fate dealt them the cruelest of blows.

“Six months definitely wasn’t enough,” Mandy said sadly. “Sam had the kindest heart. He made me the happiest girl in the world. There was never a moment where he wasn't making me smile or laugh.

“Samson was the most handsome man. His eyes were always squinted because he smiled so much. He had the cutest little mustache that he wouldn’t shave because: ‘The older ladies love it.’

“Sam was always such a gentleman and my family loved him. He would walk me to my classes or give me a wink in the hallway. He always texted to tell me me how beautiful I looked. He had the kindest heart. I will forever love him and miss him.”

Mandy’s fellow students at HHS were stunned to hear of Samson’s passing. As one longtime teacher told me: “It’s so incredibly sad. The kids are just walking around like zombies. They don’t know how to process this. It’s just eerily quiet in the hallways.”

High School Principal Dr. Peter Jordan took some time Monday morning to address Samson’s passing with the entire student body. He told them he shared their pain and that there would be counselors available 24/7 for anyone who needed to talk.

“One thing I have come to learn is that no matter how big, tough or strong someone may be, getting through tragedies like this isn’t easy and it can’t be done alone,” Dr. Jordan said. “Now more than ever we need to look out for each other, lean on each other and just be there for each other.

“Life is delicate. We should all be grateful for what we have and enjoy every moment of our time with our loved ones. Please take solace in knowing that we are going to get through this together."

Wayne Highlands Superintendent Greg Frigoletto is quick to echo Dr. Jordan’s sentiments.

“This is so tragic,” Greg said. “Samson was a very social and well-liked young man. His family is experiencing unimaginable loss and my heart breaks for them."

Rest in Peace

There will be a public viewing for Samson on Friday 4-8 p.m. at the Lemnitzer Armory on Tryon Street.

Funeral Services will take place Saturday at 11 a.m., once again at the Armory.

All of us here at the Tri-County Independent extend our deepest condolences to Samson's family, friends and teammates. You're in our thoughts and prayers.