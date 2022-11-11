Playoff Preview: More is at stake in PC's rematch with Unity

FAIRBURY — It's basically been a season ago since Prairie Central dropped a 34-12 decision on Tolono (Unity). That game was in Week 1 and neither side has lost since.

The Hawks (11-0) will again host the Rockets (10-1) in this rematch with much more at stake, primarily, the winner keeps its season going with a berth into the Class 3A semifinals. Kickoff time at Lewis Field is Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I definitely see a much-improved Tolono,” Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain said. “Some of the things they might have struggled with in Week 1 appear to have been taken care of.

“Their offense and defensive lines are playing at a much higher level than in Week 1. It will probably be the best line we've seen all year in terms of how they are playing as a unit and working together.”

When talking Unity offense, the focus is on Matt Brown, an all-conference running back who is a beast. The Hawks were able to keep the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior in check in Week 1. Brown ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run on his first carry and finished with 147 yards before leaving the game in the second half with an injury.

Brown had 240 yards and three touchdowns, including one that went for 83 yards, in leading Tolono past Mt. Carmel 35-14 in last week's second-round matchup.

“I don't think they threw the ball much because they had the same winds we had in Roxana,” Quain said. “They pretty much handed off to him. … If you let Matt Brown just take over a football game, he can hurt you for sure.”

The rest of the team had just 70 rushing yards and quarterback Cale Rawdin threw for 4 yards. Rawdin added 30 rushing yards. In Week 1, the rest of the team gained just 20 yards, with 14 coming from Rawdin.

Saturday's forecast is calling for windy and cold conditions, making throwing the ball a challenge.

“We're different styles of offense but we both have the same mentality even though they're a spread team,” Quain said. “We're both OK running the football and not passing if we don't have to.”

Tolono is quite familiar with playing in this type of weather and at this level of the postseason. Unity was state runnerup last season. They entered this season with a number of new faces on both sides of the ball.

“We have matured on both sides of the ball and gotten more experience,” Unity head coach Scott Hamilton said of his team.

So, Prairie Central will need to keep Brown in check and try to force Rawdin to throw the ball. However, the Rockets will be looking to stymie Drew Fehr and the PC attack, as well. One way is to use their offense and run clock, which is what Quain is expecting them to try.

“It's going to be important for us to make than have to throw the ball, make them have to go to other players,” Quain said.

Prairie Central will also be looking to control the clock and run the ball. The big difference is that the Hawks appear to have more home run hitters than Tolono. Brown is the only real deep threat for the Rockets, though big plays can come from anywhere.

The Hawks have big-play capability from Fehr, quarterback Drew Haberkorn and speedster Hudson Ault. Camden Palmore is also a threat in the option attack.

Quain's concern is the different looks Tolono might be conjuring up on defense.

“It comes down to identifying what they're doing,” Quain said. “It's that old adage every week, every week teams run a different defense against us.

“These defensive coaches keep getting creative and we keep seeing some different stuff. It's going to be important for us to identify what they are doing and adjust our blocking schemes on the fly.”

Hamilton is well aware of the weapons at Quain's disposal.

“PC has really developed on offense and (Haberkorn) is really doing some great things with his legs,” Hamilton said. “Ault has added great speed to the offense and Fehr is a dominant player.

“Hopefully, we can control the ball and this will help keep them off the field on offense.”

Quain is looking for a more physical approach from his team. The Hawks really couldn't get Fehr going last week and the game stayed close until late.

“I thought maybe took step back last week and was not the most physical team with Roxana,” Quain said. “It's going to be important for us to get back to that physical play that has made us successful this year.

“It's going to be important that we control the line of scrimmage. We had too many turnovers last week so we have to clean that up.”

Fehr leads the Hawks in rushing with 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. Haberkorn has added 673 yards and 15 touchdowns while Ault, the speedy sophomore, has chalked up 610 yards and 13 TDs. Camden Palmore has added 434 yards and 5 scores while Tyler Curl has 378 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Haberkorn's throwing has been limited because of the Hawks' success in running the ball. He has thrown for 546 yards and 8 TDs on 26 of 46 passing. This includes his only completion last week of 18 yards to Dylan Bazzell into the wind for a touchdown. Bazzell has 172 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns on 6 catches. Curl has 119 yards and 2 scores on 6 receptions and Palmore is the leading receiver with 7 catches for 81 yards. Fehr has 93 yards on 4 receptions.

This quarterfinal contest is a battle of Illini Prairie Conference teams. The winner will meet the victor of the Olympia-Williamsville game, which is matchup of Sangamo Conference schools. This is Olympia's first year in the Sangamo after being an original member of the IPC.

Should the Hawks and Spartans win, Prairie Central will travel to Olympia for the semifinal round. If it's a PC-Williamsville matchup, the Bullets will travel to Lewis Field.