How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas

The Texas Tech football team will host Kansas at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

In their previous game, the Red Raiders fell to then No. 7-ranked TCU 34-24.

Tech (4-5, 2-4) played the second half without Behren Morton, who aggravated a left ankle injury that originated four weeks ago in a game at Oklahoma State. Morton had the ball on an option keeper around end when defensive lineman George Ellis tackled his lower legs. Morton hobbled off and eventually was taken to the locker room.

"He fought through against Oklahoma State," McGuire said. "We didn't feel like he could go today. Man, he wanted to. He was really upset on the sideline and at halftime when he couldn't. We'll evaluate him tomorrow and go from there."

In their previous game, Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 37-16.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Baylor Bears

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network

Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this report.