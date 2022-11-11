Sweets with a mission: Bluff City Toffee is now part of Madonna Learning Center

Bluff City Toffee just got a little bit sweeter.

Each purchase from this Memphis-based sweets shop will now help empower a person with special needs.

Monarch Ventures LLC, a new company formed by Madonna Learning Center , announced on Thursday the purchase of the Bluff City Toffee business from founder Stephanie Upshaw.

Madonna Learning Center in Germantown is a nonprofit school and training center serving individuals with special needs. It serves those with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and rare genetic disorders.

Through its work-based learning and continuing education programs, Madonna trainees work on the job, learning a variety of skills. With the purchase, Bluff City Toffee becomes one of the ventures empowering these trainees.

“This wonderful opportunity allows our young adults to feel valued and strengthens their pride as they accomplish goals that were once dreams,” said Jo Gilbert, Madonna Learning Center’s executive director. “Sharing their abilities and increasing their self-esteem creates more opportunities for future employment.”

Over the next six months, Upshaw will serve as a consultant for the company she founded in 2016. She will continue making the products customers across the country have come to love through the end of the year, while simultaneously teaching Madonna’s staff and trainees how to do the same.

“I am so excited to see where these special individuals take Bluff City Toffee,” Upshaw said. “Passing the torch to Madonna Learning Center and Monarch Ventures ... is bittersweet, but I know it’s the right decision for my family and the business. It has been the joy of a lifetime to see how Memphis has supported me, and I know that level of love and support will only intensify with Madonna at the helm.”

Bluff City Toffee’s offerings include three varieties of toffee, toffee popcorn and butter toffee cookies, all of which are made in small batches with minimal ingredients.

Until Madonna’s staff takes over production of Bluff City Toffee’s cookies, popcorn and toffee, trainees will be actively involved in weighing, bagging and gift-wrapping products. The nonprofit’s administrative team will ensure products are shipped to consumers and delivered to retail partner stores.

The transition comes off the heels of two years of immense success and during Bluff City Toffee’s busiest season. Since its founding in 2016, the company has amassed a loyal following and experienced massive growth thanks to its holiday giftability. 2020, a year exceptionally difficult for small businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was its best year yet. Then, 2021 was even better with sales up 37% from the year prior.

Madonna will keep Bluff City Toffee’s name and the storefront located at 5160 Sanderlin Ave., Suite 5. Madonna will fulfill existing orders placed by individuals and corporations prior to the transition, and will accept as many additional holiday orders as possible.

“The sky's the limit for these trainees, and now, for Bluff City Toffee,” Upshaw said.

