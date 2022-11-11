ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising Cane's wants to open a new location in Brookfield, the first of many in the Milwaukee area

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers wants to open a new location in Brookfield.

The national chain, famous for its chicken finger boxes and Cane's sauce, has submitted a proposal to open a restaurant at 12660 W. Capitol Drive. Raising Cane's only Wisconsin location is in Madison, and the new restaurant would be the first of 10 more planned for the Milwaukee area, said Julia Doyle, Raising Cane's public relations director. Raising Cane's plans to open in Brookfield and Kenosha in 2023, Doyle said.

At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Brookfield Plan Commission reviewed preliminary site plans for the restaurant and drive-thru submitted by Wauwatosa developer Noby West Capitol LLC.

Raising Cane's senior property development manager LuAron Foster attended the meeting. Planned indoor seating would accommodate from 75 to 90 patrons, Foster said, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, 75% of Raising Cane's customers prefer to use the drive-thru.

In order to build in the desired location, the commission has to approve Noby West's rezoning request. The property, currently occupied by a vacant office building, doesn't allow for a drive-thru.

Approval of the rezoning request could worsen the area's already congested traffic, said commission member Mike Hallquist, and limit future development opportunities.

"If you look at this area, within a quarter-mile stretch, you have five drive-thru locations, if we approve this," Hallquist said at the meeting.

While he supports new business for the area, the commission has more "homework" to do before making a decision, he said. "I want Brookfield to be a drive-to city, not a drive-through city," he added.

The commission faced similar concerns when Brookfield's Chick-fil-A was first proposed, said Ald. Gary Mahkorn.

"I, myself, don't have concerns about traffic whatsoever," Mahkorn said.

A public hearing will be scheduled before the commission makes its decision. Copies of the rezoning request, zoning exhibit and site plans can be viewed by the public at the Community Development Department, 2000 N. CalhounRoad, Brookfield, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

