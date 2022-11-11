ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pakistani judge sentences two Islamic militants to death

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court convicted and sentenced to death two Islamic militants for killing 13 people in a suicide attack last year in the country’s northwest, police said Monday. Senior police officer Zeeshan Asghar told reporters in the garrison city of Abbottabad that Judge Sajjad...
Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With...
EU, UK target senior Iran officials over protest crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on two Iranian ministers and several senior police and military officials, including members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, over their alleged roles in the security crackdown against massive anti-government protests. Iranian women — and some men —...
Dutch judges to deliver verdicts in MH17 downed plane trial

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — It still happens to Silene Frederiksz-Hoogzand after more than eight years. Walking down the street, she will see a girl with long, dark hair or a young man in a baseball cap and think, that’s my son Bryce or his girlfriend, Daisy. But the...
Suspected people smugglers open fire at police in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Suspected people smugglers fired shots at Hungarian police from a van carrying migrants on Monday during and after a car chase that ended without injuries in the country’s capital. Two men were taken into custody in Budapest by Hungary’s counterterrorism agents following the chase...
Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Poland announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday, saying the moves were aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany said it is nationalizing...
Common US foods that are banned in other countries

Which chemicals and food production standards that are acceptable and common in foods in the United States are illegal in other countries? Stacker researched 30 common American foods that are banned internationally.

