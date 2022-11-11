ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WAFF

Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon. James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line. Police report that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned

One inmate is dead and another is back in jail after the two escaped from the Lincoln County, Tennessee, jail's work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the escape. Michael Bowden's family told WAAY...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL

