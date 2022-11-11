GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO