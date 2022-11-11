Read full article on original website
WAFF
Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon. James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.
WAAY-TV
Madison Co. school social worker identified as victim of fatal Monday morning crash
A Hazel Green woman has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Monday morning on Moores Mill Road, near Eakins Road, in Madison County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 43-year-old Kristin E. Masterski was driving a Ford Explorer and collided head-on with a Hino truck at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.
1 killed, 1 at-large after Decatur car crash
Several agencies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Decatur late Saturday evening.
WAFF
One dead in crash on Moores Mill Road
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one person was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning on...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski's 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Mastersski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski's 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line. Police report that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in […]
WAFF
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Athens PD, law enforcement agencies lead robbery investigation. Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station. Updated:...
WAFF
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic. Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
WAFF
Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was convicted in October of killing three people in 2018 has been sentenced to death by a Marshall County judge. In October, Jimmy Spencer was convicted of killing three people in Guntersville. Following his conviction, the jury in his case unanimously recommended the death penalty after just 30 minutes of deliberation.
WAAY-TV
Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned
One inmate is dead and another is back in jail after the two escaped from the Lincoln County, Tennessee, jail's work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the escape. Michael Bowden's family told WAAY...
Kait 8
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
wvtm13.com
Changes coming to crosswalk where JSU student was struck and killed
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Changes are coming to a crosswalk in Jacksonville where a college student was struck and killed. The Alabama Department of Transportation says a new traffic signal will be installed on Highway 21 on Skelton Street to help control traffic at and near Jacksonville State University's Brewer and Merrill Halls.
wbrc.com
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
wvtm13.com
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.: The Cullman County Coroner released the names of those who died in the crash. Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead. Stay with WVTM 13 News for the latest updates and full reports.
WAFF
3 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck, 1 taken to local hospital
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Friday. That’s according to multiple law enforcement and county officials. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it...
