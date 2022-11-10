Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%....
NASDAQ
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%....
NASDAQ
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
NASDAQ
Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ
IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
NASDAQ
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
NASDAQ
ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
