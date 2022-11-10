ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%....
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%....
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

LGL Group, Inc. The (LGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.33%. A...
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...

