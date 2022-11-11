ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say

New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here

The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
New Jersey 101.5

Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ

As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route

The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey

Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
229K+
Followers
133K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy