N.J. weather: Up to 2 inches of snow in forecast for northwest counties. Rain for rest of state.
New Jersey is expected to get its first snowfall of the season Tuesday with up to 2 inches of snow in the forecast along with a coating of ice for the northwestern counties of Sussex and Warren while the rest of the state could see rain overnight into Wednesday. Snowfall...
N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say
New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, chilly temps for Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will see chilly conditions and light rain with some wintry mix.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
N.J. weather: Warm temps and gusty winds to give way to big cooldown with freeze alerts
The rain showers from Hurricane Nicole’s remnants have finally come to an end, but a major change in the weather pattern is going to take shape in New Jersey this weekend, forecasters said. It’s actually going to feel like November, with a blast of cold air pushing its way...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
The 3 essentials NJ must apparently plan for now before snow arrives, based on yearly trends
Winter is coming whether we like it or not. Here in New Jersey, it's a toss-up when it comes to our desire to see snow. Some of us want it, while others do not. At this point, predictions of snowfall are hitting us from all angles. Some are calling for a more mild winter with less snowfall, while others are calling for a very snowy season.
Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants
Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Tropical Storm will bring gusty winds, some heavy rain to NJ
As the projected track of Tropical Storm Nicole moves further north the potential impact of the storm on New Jersey has changed with less rain and more wind. Nicole and her maximum sustained winds of 70 mph are expected to make landfall as a hurricane in the Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area of Florida on Wednesday night. The storm is projected to cross Florida before heading north along the spine of the Appalachian Mountains toward New Jersey.
Appeal the latest strike in ferry war over N.J. commuter route
The ferry war between New Jersey’s two largest private ferry companies is waging over a lucrative New York commuter route. Commuters could be riding the familiar blue and white NY Waterway ferries a little longer after attorneys for the Weehawken-based company filed a motion on Nov. 10, asking the court to delay Seastreak LLC’s takeover of commuter service from the county-owned ferry terminal in the Belford section of Middletown.
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
What to Expect from the Tropical Storm Approaching NY & NJ This Weekend
New Yorkers and New Jerseyans should get ready to bring out their raincoats and rain boots this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to hit the New Jersey and New York area, and heavy rain as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted to mess with everybody's weekend plans.
What happens if you get pulled over for going 95 mph in NJ
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
N.J. reports 755 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate drops below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 755 COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths on Monday. The state’s transmission rate fell below its key benchmark, indicating case numbers are again declining. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, down from 1.11 last week. A transmission rate below 1...
