University of Kentucky dorm receives harassing phone call of racial slur on loop

University of Kentucky police are investigating a harassing phone call that was made to a dormitory Thursday and included the use of a racial slur on loop, officials say.

Boyd Hall was the dorm that received the call. University spokesperson Jay Blanton said the call came from out of state and the phone number has since been blocked.

The lobby of Boyd Hall was where Sophia Rosing was captured on video hurling racial slurs at a Black student desk worker Sunday, according to police reports and UK officials. Rosing was arrested and charged with assault and public intoxication, among other offenses, after she confronted the worker and also allegedly bit and kicked a police officer, court records say.

The video of the incident has since gone viral. The criticism of Rosing’s actions prompted UK to ban her from campus and keep her from re-enrolling after she decided to withdraw following the incident.