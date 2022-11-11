ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Parody account uses Twitter verification system to impersonate Richmond councilor

By Jakob Cordes
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Can you tell the two Ann Lamberts apart? It might be harder than you think, since new Twitter CEO Elon Musk opened verification up to anyone with $8 to spare.

On Thursday, in the wake of criticism over the councilor Ann Lambert’s tweet calling a constituent a “Karen” when he complained about a van blocking a city sidewalk, a parody account was created under the moniker “ AnnCant2020 ” — a sendup of Lambert’s real account “ AnnCan2020 .”

Richmond Councilwoman receives criticism online for ‘Karen’ tweet

Starting on Thursday afternoon, the account began mocking councilor Lambert, tweeting, “parking on the sidewalk to keep my #neighbors #engaged with the prospect of vehicular homicide” and “have i ever elucidated what “💥💥💥 ” means? no and i never will #disengagingfromthatsubject#notanexplosion.”

Can you spot which one is the real Ann Lambert? (Screenshots of Twitter accounts @AnnCan2020 and @AnnCant2020 )

The latter was a reference to Lambert’s own tweet the previous day which drew criticism from her constituents and other members of the city council .

Va. Lt. Governor Sears: Trump has ‘become a liability’ for Republicans

“Ask them to move their vehicle politely if it bothers you💥💥💥the reality is people are not applying to become cops this includes our region. So do your part and call the non-emergency number 646-5100. Take your chances on being a #Karen here in #RealRichmond 💥 #StayWoke”

Ann-Frances Lambert, 3rd district representative on Richmond City Council

But while Lambert’s own account, which has existed since 2008, has never been verified, the account mocking her immediately got a blue checkmark, thanks to a new policy instituted by now-owner of Twitter Elon Musk that allows users to gain verification simply by subscribing to “Twitter Blue” for $8.

Since Musk took ownership of the company last month, it’s seen mass layoffs , soaring hate speech and struggles with ballooning misinformation .

