Read full article on original website
Related
whcuradio.com
Tompkins, Cortland counties prepare budget votes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County legislators will vote on the 2023 budget proposal tomorrow. It includes about $208 million in spending. Money for highway equipment would be slashed by nearly 97 percent. Funding for Medicaid would also go down. County officials meet at 5:30 PM tomorrow to vote.
whcuradio.com
RSV cases rising across Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A rise in RSV cases locally. The Tompkins County Health Department is urging caution to families with infants or older adults. Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, flu, and COVID, and usually appear in stages. It’s the most common cause of bronchiolitis...
whcuradio.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory looms in Ithaca, Cortland
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Seasonal precipitation is on tap for much of Central New York. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Tioga Counties. It starts tomorrow afternoon and runs through late Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected, and rain and sleet combined with low temperatures could result in ice. Officials say to plan for slippery roads, slow down, and use caution when driving. The conditions could impact morning or evening commutes. Other counties affected in the area include Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Broome.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Common Council to set public hearing for 2023 budget
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 2023 budget tops the agenda for tonight’s Cortland Common Council meeting. Mayor Scott Steve unveiled his proposed 30-million-dollar budget earlier this month. A public hearing will be set this evening for December 6th, so the public can share their thoughts on the proposal before a vote next month.
localsyr.com
Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
whcuradio.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Winter weather alerts issued in Upstate NY for snow, ice
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The season’s first winter weather alerts have been issued for a big chunk of Upstate New York, where a messy mixture of snow and ice could hit for Wednesday morning’s commute. “A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely changing over...
whcuradio.com
Traffic delays Tuesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – More traffic delays in the City of Ithaca. Crews will fix a leaking water main at the intersection of North Meadow Street (Route 13) and West Buffalo Street. The two center lanes of Route 13 will close from West Seneca Street to just beyond West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays. West bound traffic on West Buffalo Street will not be able to cross Meadow Street, though access to the Milkstand will remain. The 500 block of West Buffalo Street will experience water service interruption at times and will be notified in person tomorrow morning. Additionally, eastbound tractor trailers will not be able to turn left onto Meadow Street from West Buffalo. It happens tomorrow from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
whcuradio.com
Seven TCAT routes seeing service cuts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT continues to operate this week with service reductions. Seven routes are affected by changes. They are listed below. TCAT has been announcing service reductions weekly since mid-October. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca St. Station at 3:50...
Part of PA State Route 29 closed due to fire
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, State Route 29 is currently closed due to a fire between Cherry Street in Bridgewater Township and Church Street in Montrose.
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
JC man gets 4 years on domestic violence charge
Today in Broome County Court, David Maiella, 32 of Johnson City, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.
Fire damages home in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — In Susquehanna County, a fire in an attic damaged a home Monday morning. Crews were called to the place in Montrose along Lower Main Street just before 9 a.m. All residents of the house and their pets were able to get out safely. The cause of...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
NewsChannel 36
Turkey Ridge State Forest Land Fire Continues to Burn
JASPER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A forest fire in Turkey Ridge State Forest Land that started yesterday is 95 percent under control according to Steuben County. Despite the efforts of heavy rain and about 75 firefighters from across the region, the fire is expected to burn for the next few days.
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
whcuradio.com
Nichols to cut funding for snow removal services
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Nichols has approved its 2023 budget. The total spending comes to about $3.8 million. Funding for street maintenance services is going up, while funding for snow removal services is going down. Money for bridges is also being completely cut from the budget.
Homer woman arrested after Walmart Grand Larceny
According to New York State Police, a Homer woman was arrested on November 11th after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
Comments / 0