wevv.com
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/14)
Kevin Flax, 35, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Writ of Attachment. Bond was set at $4,000. Assony Fleurime, 31, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Operating a Vehicle While Never Obtaining a License. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 161.
WIBC.com
2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies. Seymour...
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
shelbycountypost.com
Student death being investigated in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County officials are investigating the death of a student. Just before 5:30 am Monday, deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive in regards to an unresponsive 15 year old female. Deputies arrived on scene along with personnel from German Township Fire Department and found the Columbus North High School student deceased inside the residence.
WLKY.com
Police: Chase crosses 2 counties in southern Indiana, ends in multivehicle crash
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
wbiw.com
Seymour teen faces child molestation charges
SEYMOUR – Seymour police officers arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement allege he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on Saturday, November 5, after the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster.
WISH-TV
Spring Mill Inn at Indiana state park closes for $10M in renovations
MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — An state park’s inn closed Monday for a $10 million modernization project, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in social media posts. Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park is expected to reopen by March 2024, according to a website for the project.
Johnson County veteran throwing knives & axes to stay healthy and alive
The sound of knives and axes flying through the air and landing on their wooden destination helps Mike Day get through the day.
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after pursuit races through three counties
SEYMOUR – On Saturday, two New Albany residents were arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The initial investigation by Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post indicated that shortly before 3:00 pm, Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to Home Depot in Seymour, Indiana after receiving reports of an attempted theft. Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects left the property in a Uhaul box truck.
wslmradio.com
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
wbiw.com
Man escapes from recovery center and is transported back to jail
HELTONVILLE – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday, November 4th when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Transitions Recovery at 580 Diamond Road after a report a male had escaped from the recovery center. While en route, officers received information that the director and a tech...
wbiw.com
The FREE Home & Holiday Expo is today at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County
BEDFORD – In anticipation of the upcoming Home & Holiday Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340, multiple vendors will be set up for the event today at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
Wave 3
Clark County vote county error takes away election win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Republican Scott Hawkins went to sleep on Election Night, he was 35 votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming for Indiana State Representative for District 71. After making sure each ballot was counted, he’s now 155 votes behind. The Clark County Election Board found...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs woman arrested in Indiana
A Russell Springs woman was arrested in Lawrence County, Indiana recently on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, police performed a traffic stop for not having plates on the vehicle or trailer. Officers made contact with a...
korncountry.com
Seymour man arrested for child molesting
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement alleges he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on November 5, as the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
