Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Monmouth dominates Knox; Galesburg's Furrow competes at state
GALESBURG — The Knox College football team dropped its annual Turkey Bowl game to Monmouth 56-0 on Saturday. That enabled 8-2 Monmouth to claim a 3-way tie for the Midwest Conference title but it fell short in a bid for an automatic NCAA playoff berth in a tiebreaker won by Lake Forest.
aledotimesrecord.com
Kiarra Kilgore returns with nucleus of experienced players for Streaks girls basketball
GALESBURG — Sustained excellence. When a high school basketball program prepares to celebrate the 1,000 victory in its history, that's one way to describe it. With 995 all-time wins, it's nearly a sure thing the Galesburg Silver Streaks girls will reach that milestone early this season which starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Limestone at Thiel Gym.
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Beats Knox in Turkey Bowl, Win Share of MWC Title
The Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team dominated the 133rd Turkey Bowl from start to finish with a 56-0 win over rival Knox, clinching a three-way share of the Midwest Conference title. Unfortunately for the Scots (8-2, 8-1), Lake Forest will take the MWC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Playoffs as the Foresters won the three-way tiebreak.
aledotimesrecord.com
'He believed in kids even if nobody else believed in them;' Coach Phil Erickson remembered
GALESBURG — The man called "The Chief" by many during a 43-year coaching and teaching career at Lombard Middle School died at age 83. Phil Erickson, for whom the current Lombard gym is named, was linked to Zephyrs athletics for decades and grew as beloved as the throwback old gym which he proudly tagged "The Zephrydome."
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
newschannel20.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
wrestleview.com
Fans ejected, police called, drink thrown at Scarlett during WWE house show
Multiple fans were ejected and local police were called to the WWE house show held at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, Scarlett was said to have had a drink thrown at her by a fan. The incident took place and the local police were called during the match between Karrion...
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
KWQC
Smash Pizza opens brick-and-mortar in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities’ newest pizza joint, is already seeing some high demand after opening its doors Wednesday. Smash Pizza went from a mobile food truck to starting a brick-and-mortar location, a process years in the making for owner and chef Brian Olsen. “The food truck...
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0