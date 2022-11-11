Read full article on original website
Featured Pets: Puppies
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here, at the Springfield Humane Society, we have seven adorable large mix breed puppies longing for families to call their very own. We have two males and five females. We are not sure of their mix, but, man, are they cute. We are open by appointment only. Go to our website www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Please join us on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for our annual Holiday Bazaar here at the shelter. Shop for lots of great holiday items and help the homeless animals.
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Shoppers in New Hampshire looking for gifts early
CONCORD, N.H. — It's only mid-November, but some people in New Hampshire are doing holiday shopping earlier, and some businesses say the Black Friday rush is becoming less popular. At Gibson's Bookstore in Concord on Monday, shoppers were browsing the bookshelves for holiday gifts. "My husband and I have...
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
Man admitted to drinking 6-pack before chase in stolen Amazon van, court documents say
CONCORD, N.H. — A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen Amazon delivery van admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer before stealing the van, according to a police affidavit. Richard Royea, 40, is facing several charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and...
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
Nearly 2,000 runners participate in 16th annual Manchester City Marathon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly 2,000 people from 48 different states and provinces came to run around Manchester in the rain Sunday for the Catholic Medical Center Manchester City Marathon. There was a 5K and relay races, and a half and a full marathon. This year's course even had a...
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
NH Chronicle: Hairstylist Cassie Carey is making waves
Thursday, November 17th — Tonight, Cassie Carey of Boscawen fought against some difficult odds to become a celebrated hair stylist in NYC. She recently returned to NH to offer guidance and inspiration to students at Empire Beauty School. Plus, we step into the kitchen and behind the scenes with...
Barre police hope possible abduction attempt is ‘nonevent’
An 8-year-old boy reported that a man driving a blue truck threatened him and alluded to a kidnapping.
Wintry weather possible in New Hampshire mid-week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Northern New Hampshire saw its first taste of winter Sunday. A slushy coating to an inch fell in parts of the White Mountains and Great North Woods. Untreated roads may become slick overnight. Monday and Tuesday look chilly but dry. Another storm system could bring more...
Concord man faces charges after police say he stole Amazon truck, led them on chase through Hooksett, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after police said he stole an Amazon truck and led them on a chase through Hooksett and Manchester just before 3 p.m. Sunday. New Hampshire State Police said Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon truck making deliveries on South Fruit...
Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters
BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
Best Local Getaways & Day Trips in Central Vermont
There are excellent towns to visit in Vermont. You can get there from here, in Central Vermont (with a little help from Google Maps). Whether you are looking for a local weekend getaway with lodging or a short day trip, you are certain to find something of interest to you, your friends, and your family when you find the home of your dreams here. Have a safe trip!
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
New Hampshire State Police collect donations for Toys for Tots
HOOKSETT, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police collected toys Saturday for Toys for Tots. Troopers collected toys at Bass Pro Shops in Hooksett from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two officers greeted customers and received donations that will go to the Marine Corps Reserve Foundation in Londonderry. Sgt. Megan...
Small plane crashes in New England shopping center parking lot
A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport in New Hampshire. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the only...
Weare father charged in connection with 18-month-old daughter's death
Prosecutors said Kamryn Cummings was covered in lice and filth when she died in 2019. Her father, Christian Cummings, is charged with negligent homicide.
Woman injured in CVS parking lot after report of altercation at neighboring Yee Dynasty
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman suffered a gunshot wound in her arm late Saturday night after police say a reported disturbance at a neighboring business erupted around midnight. On November 13, 2022, at midnight Manchester Police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of gun shots fired.
