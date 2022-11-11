Read full article on original website
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
Thanksgiving is right around the corner — are you staying at home or getting away for a few days?. It’s actually very common for people to travel during the holidays, whether that means hitting up their favorite ski resorts, traveling with their family to new places, or just traveling to other family member’s homes.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Christmas tree permits are now on sale for the Sawtooth National Forest in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest began selling permits Monday Nov 14, for people to go out and cut their own Christmas tree. The permits are for private use and allow people to cut a tree up to 20 feet tall for just $10. Permits are limited to one per family or group. If the family has a fourth grader they'll be able to get a free permit through the Every Kid Outdoors, hit the LINK to get one. The student will have to get a Every Kid Outdoors pass and present it at the Sawtooth National Forest offices either in Jerome, Fairfield, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area offices north of Ketchum. The student has to be present when the Christmas tree permit is presented. The Forest Service advises people plan ahead before they head out to get their trees.“We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Nelson Mills, Sawtooth National Forest Forester. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” Information on where to cut trees will be available at the location permits are sold. Christmas trees cannot be cut down in campgrounds, administrative sites, ski areas, summer cabins sites, or in organized camp sites.
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
What if the world really is goin' down the toilet? Don't ask me. Ask my toilet, Porter. After eight years of living together, our relationship is worse than ever. And really, how can you build a relationship with someone who scares the crap out of you?. Despite the fact that...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
SALMON - According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Moose Wildfire reached 100% containment on November 10th. The 4 month long fire originally started on July 17th and burned over 130,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm....
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
Thanksgiving is next week, and rumors have circulated that there may be a turkey shortage, and it has some wondering if there will be enough to go around for all the families in the area. While there should be enough to go around, in the worst-case scenario that there are no turkeys available, here are some alternatives to consider this Thanksgiving.
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-In less than three weeks the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold all 250,000 tickets in the Gem State. Idaho Lottery officials said Monday the last ticket was sold on Saturday afternoon just 23 days after the raffle went on sale and guarantees someone will win $1 million. “We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery’s annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, there is a ticket out there worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after New Year’s.” The person holding the winning $1 million dollar ticket will find out January 4, when the winning numbers will be announced for all prizes. Other ticket holders can win anywhere from $15 to $10,000. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made for Idaho public schools and buildings off the raffle sales. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise. All winners have 180 days from January 4, 2023 to claim their prizes. This is the second time the raffle sold out before the Thanksgiving holiday.
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Legislature will see many changes after this year's election, both in the primary and general, as some lawmakers ran for higher offices and others retired from politics. In this edition of Viewpoint, Journalists Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports, and KTVB's Chief...
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year. HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but...
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
