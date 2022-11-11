On Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. Winfield-Mt. Union will hold a school improvement committee meeting corresponding with a recent survey sent out to the community. The survey reached out to students, staff, and parents in the area to identify the strengths and areas of improvement for the school district as a whole. According to Superintendent Jeff Maeder, with this information, “We are going to work together to identify some shared values and priorities. We want to make sure that we are not saying this is what we should be working on, that this is more of a community-wide effort to develop some long-range areas to improve.”

WINFIELD, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO