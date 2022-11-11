Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WMU Hosting School Improvement Committee Meeting
On Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m. Winfield-Mt. Union will hold a school improvement committee meeting corresponding with a recent survey sent out to the community. The survey reached out to students, staff, and parents in the area to identify the strengths and areas of improvement for the school district as a whole. According to Superintendent Jeff Maeder, with this information, “We are going to work together to identify some shared values and priorities. We want to make sure that we are not saying this is what we should be working on, that this is more of a community-wide effort to develop some long-range areas to improve.”
kciiradio.com
Columbus CSD Board Meeting Recap
Maintenance issues were discussed at the Columbus Community School District board meeting Sunday, October 25th. According to board members and the building and grounds committee, there are issues including yellowing toilet seats and ceiling tiles, missing tiles, counter top wear and sections of roof that have leaked causing staff to devise ways to collect the water. One particular example was given, involving a young student being injured by a rusty, old, and jagged piece of stall partition from the elementary school restroom.
kciiradio.com
Gertrude “Gertie” Loder
Celebration of life services for 90-year-old Gertrude “Gertie” Loder will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, at the Jones and Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will be present to receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A memorial has been established for the Wounded Warrior Project.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Despite the weather turning colder, anglers are finding their opportunities to test the bite across southeast Iowa. Trout fishing remains good in Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County. In Discovery Park Pond, they are making themselves at home around the pier and off the points and corners of the dam. As a result of turbid waters in East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, anglers are using something with a little flash to get their attention. Continue to look for Trout in 4-6 feet of water around trees and cedars in Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to possess Trout.
kciiradio.com
June Miller
Funeral service for 94-year-old June Miller of Keota will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, November 18th at the United Church of Faith in Keota. Burial will be at the Keota Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6p.m. Thursday, November 17th at the Powell Funeral Home in Keota. A memorial fund has been established for the Washington County YMCA for memberships for kids. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for June and her family.
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Work on Ambulance Service, Human Resources and Canvass Tuesday
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session Tuesday. Topics on the agenda include discussion and action regarding a patient transfer vehicle for Washington County Ambulance, a proposal from Iowa Negotiating and Consulting Services regarding human resources, canvass of November 8th’s general election results and personnel change requests from county ambulance and communications. The meeting will be Tuesday, November 15th at 9a.m. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
WACO’s Coble Coaches in All-Star Game
One of the area’s most successful volleyball coaches was again helping a team work together on the court over the weekend. WACO head coach Jay Coble led the Panthers, one of the four All-Star teams that participated in this year’s Iowa Girls Coaches Association Senior Classic. Though no seniors from the listening area participated, Coble coached players from Burlington, Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs in one of two matches played in Johnston Saturday. Coble guided WACO to 27 wins and a runner-up finish in the Super Conference North this past season. 2 Warrior seniors, Ellah Kissell and Super Conference North Co-Player of the Year Grace Coble, participated in the 29th annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic earlier this month.
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie Championship Marquee Gets Overhaul
Earlier this month work was done on signage in front of Mid-Prairie High School on Highway 22 in Wellman. A sign at the front entrance to the school marking the Golden Hawks team state championship history was replaced with a new display. Work was done by Signs By Tomorrow of Cedar Falls. Mid-Prairie has 13 team sports state championships as a school, all since 2002. Girls programs have won 10 of the 13 titles with girls cross country leading the way at five, 2017, 18, 19, 20 and 21 and girls track with four 2018, 19, 21 and 22. Other championship teams include girls basketball in 2002, boys cross country in 2016, boys track in 2008 and baseball in 2004.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Public Health Offers Appointment Vaccine Clinic Wednesday
Washington County Public Health wants to make sure you are ready for flu season with a vaccine clinic Wednesday, November 16th. They will host the clinic from 1-4p.m. On the third floor of the Federation Bank Building at 110 N. Iowa Avenue in Washington. In order to participate you must schedule an appointment through washph.com or by calling Washington County Public Health at 319-653-7758. They will offer both COVID and flu vaccines. Those six months and older are eligible with the original and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax COVID vaccines available at no charge. For more information, contact Washington County Public Health.
kciiradio.com
Local Departments Called Twice To Thursday Fire in Riverside
Just after 4p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Communications Center received a call regarding a residence on fire at 91 W. 3rd Street in Riverside. The caller reported a large amount of black smoke. When authorities arrived on scene they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Hills Fire, the Washington County Ambulance Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy all responded and were on scene for roughly two hours, extinguishing the blaze. Early Friday morning, at around 4:30a.m. Authorities received a call that the fire at that address had reignited and the roof was engulfed. Riverside Fire, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire, Washington Fire and Lone Tree Fire all responded to the scene. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
ktvo.com
Wood stove determined to be cause of southeast Iowa house fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — A wood stove has been blamed as the cause of a house fire in southeast Iowa. Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, crews with the Washington Fire Department were called to the blaze at 2268 303rd Street in Washington. Firefighters found the structure fully engulfed when...
