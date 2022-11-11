Column: Christians need to listen to God like QBs listen to a coach

I was recently preaching a sermon when a thought flashed through my mind about football.

The message was about spiritual warfare and how legions of demonic forces work against us.

Paul informs us that we don’t fight against humans, but the real fight is spiritual, and we must stay vigilant. An illustration flashed as I was winding down our study on Ephesians chapter six.

I began telling my people that the coach calls the play. The coach makes the game plan and decides what should work. The stadium has thousands of voices, but that quarterback listens for one voice. The typical picture of a quarterback covering his ears to hear the coach’s voice is one every football fan recognizes.

After hearing his voice and identifying the call, the quarterback goes to the huddle and communicates the plan. Most players never hear the coach’s voice on the field.

The quarterback locks in with the coach every single play. He has to shut out the opponents, referees, commentators and fans. He even silences the sounds of his own fans.

We live in a world full of distractions and noise. We get weary because of the consistent buzz of critics and exhaustion of all-out warfare, yet we find confidence in the composure of our play caller.

What would He tell you to do if you could picture your heavenly Father peering into your life right now? Knowing what you are facing and the difficulties of your life, what is the right play?

If you are listening to the commentators, you may get the wrong information. They will lead you astray if you watch the stats on the screen or take advice from the crowds.

If you identify with the things the opponents say, you won’t have the strength or focus on running the next play. But if you listen to your coach who knows your worth and has invested in who you are and wants to win with you, I think you will have greater success.

Then, there is the electrifying moment when the quarterback steps up to the line and recognizes what the coach has been telling him to notice. Your enemy is showing blitz, and you know to check down to a friend quickly. Or, when you see your best player double-covered, you seek out the open one.

The game is won by inches, and we do not intend to lose ground. Listen to your coach. He knows what you are made of more than anyone else. Shut out the noise and trust that He sees correctly.