There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
