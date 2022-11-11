Crash causes delay on North I-85 near Statesville Ave in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash has closed multiple northbound lanes on Interstate 85 near Statesville Avenue, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the left 4 lanes were closed after Exit 39 for Statesville Ave as of 7:10 a.m.

The crash was estimated to be cleared before 8:30 a.m.

Another crash was reported in the same area that affected southbound traffic.

