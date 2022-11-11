Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion
Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities
Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
RI veteran turns to model trains for comfort
It's a hobby that has always kept Robert Urquhart going, even when he was younger.
Government Technology
Rhode Island Eyes Blockchain-Based Identity Management Project
Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce wants to take a streamlined approach to resident and business identity management and hopes a centralized data lake and distributed ledger technology could pave the way. Secretary Elizabeth Tanner told GovTech that she hopes to move away from current practices that see constituents separately...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
GoLocalProv
Community Advocate Marvin Gene Ronning Dies at 60
With great sadness, we announce the sudden, peaceful death of Marvin G. Ronning, a nonprofit leader and community advocate, on Monday, November 7 at his home in Providence, RI. He was 60. Marvin’s devotion to community was reflected in a lifetime of public service and a wide circle of friends....
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
oceanstatecurrent.com
“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island
Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
fallriverreporter.com
Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
country1025.com
Where To Find Miltary Deals And Freebies On Veterans Day in Massachusetts, NH and RI
Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and to honor those who proudly and bravely serve our country, many restaurants and business are offering freebies and discounts for military members. Active military and veterans will likely need proof of service. Bring your military ID, discharge papers, VA cards, veteran organization membership cards, or in some cases Military uniforms will also serve as proof of service.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Post-election, M. Charles Bakst, Dan McGowan talk with Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and influencers in Rhode Island. This week, post-election is on the discussion board with retired Providence Journal political reporter, M. Charles Bakst – and Boston Globe columnist, Dan McGowan. Watch In the Arena every Sunday on ABC6 at 7am.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Rhode Island Coffee Makes Its Way Into Bars Of Soap
A Rhode Island soap maker probably never expected it would one day include coffee among its ingredients, but now she says there are amazing benefits to it. Christy Casey, owner of Bar + Jar, has been baking up some interesting skincare concoctions. She's been making soaps for 12 years, with a pretty extensive line on her Etsy page and, boy, does she get creative.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit working to identify human remains discovered in the last 40 years
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit is actively working to identify every unidentified body or skeletal remains that have been discovered in the last 40 years. In these last 40 years, traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in the identification of any...
Comments / 1