Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
Rhode Island Eyes Blockchain-Based Identity Management Project

Rhode Island’s secretary of commerce wants to take a streamlined approach to resident and business identity management and hopes a centralized data lake and distributed ledger technology could pave the way. Secretary Elizabeth Tanner told GovTech that she hopes to move away from current practices that see constituents separately...
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Community Advocate Marvin Gene Ronning Dies at 60

With great sadness, we announce the sudden, peaceful death of Marvin G. Ronning, a nonprofit leader and community advocate, on Monday, November 7 at his home in Providence, RI. He was 60. Marvin’s devotion to community was reflected in a lifetime of public service and a wide circle of friends....
“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island

Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
Suspected thief wanted by police in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Police say that a Massachusetts man is wanted in both his state of residence and Rhode Island for multiple thefts. According to Uxbridge Police, their department, along with multiple other jurisdictions in the area, including in Rhode Island, have active arrest warrants for Peter Reynolds. Reynolds may also go by...
Where To Find Miltary Deals And Freebies On Veterans Day in Massachusetts, NH and RI

Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and to honor those who proudly and bravely serve our country, many restaurants and business are offering freebies and discounts for military members. Active military and veterans will likely need proof of service. Bring your military ID, discharge papers, VA cards, veteran organization membership cards, or in some cases Military uniforms will also serve as proof of service.
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.

Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Rhode Island Coffee Makes Its Way Into Bars Of Soap

A Rhode Island soap maker probably never expected it would one day include coffee among its ingredients, but now she says there are amazing benefits to it. Christy Casey, owner of Bar + Jar, has been baking up some interesting skincare concoctions. She's been making soaps for 12 years, with a pretty extensive line on her Etsy page and, boy, does she get creative.
