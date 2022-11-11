Inspirational message: Is my spirit strong?

Matthew 26:41 ~ “Keep watching and praying, that you may not enter into temptation; the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” This verse tells me that I can often agree with the Word of God, but at times I do not seem to have the spiritual ability or strength to say no to some temptations. I know that I am not alone in this battle. It has been a battle that has faced mankind forever as Ecclesiastes says, “There is nothing new under the sun.”

The word, “temptations” is not necessarily talking just about the sins outlined in the Ten Commandments. It includes even the little things in our lives that can pull us away from our relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

We should know that Satan is doing all he can to present us with a constant battle that involves our minds, wills and emotions that want us to sin.

I read once that sin is anything that we would hold preferable to God’s leading. It’s those personal preferences that can keep us from following what God has shared with us in the Bible.

Temptations or sins can come our way and we know that they are wrong; yet their tug is so strong that we sometimes choose to sin and forsake our God.

Paul shares his frustration as he experienced the very same thing. Romans 7:15 ESV ~ For I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate.”

Just as with Paul, it is our fleshly desires that keep us from doing what is right! Daily, we seem to be dictated by our own minds, our wills and our emotions or our souls, instead of our spirit. We even try to change our Bibles, so it can look like we have not sinned. That is simply called compromising the Bible and thinking that we have not offended God. He is not tricked by this as he has seen it time and time again. I know that my actions or sins do not get passed his eyes.

It is no different for us to break a civil law as when we are caught, we have no excuse.

Over the centuries, God’s laws in the Bible have been weakened. Then we ask, “Why are we seeing all these troubling situations in America and around the world. How did we get here?” Maybe it was because we do not put our God first.

Romans 8:3 ~ “For what the Law could not do, weak as it was through the flesh, God did: sending his own son in the likeness of sinful flesh and as an offering for sin, he condemned sin in the flesh,”

We may ask ourselves, is my spirit strong enough to stand the test of my flesh?

I feel we can all fortify our flesh by reading the Word of God, praying for yourself and with others in Jesus’ name. God is faithful to answer and to help you.