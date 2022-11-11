Read full article on original website
Kilgore lights up oil derricks for Christmas
Kilgore, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore hosted their annual Oil Derrick Lighting Ceremony Saturday evening. Community members were encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and pick a seat as the festivities began. The event featured vendors, food and music. This ceremony takes place every year, and always brings the community together.
The Salvation Army in Longview is starting up its Red Kettle Campaign
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Christmas is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle campaign. The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 in San Francisco and since then the donations have helped millions of people around the world each year. The money raised during the holidays helps The Salvation […]
Gilmer Mirror
Orange You Glad? 🥧
Kudos to Marshall’s Michelson Museum of Art for celebrating the magic of children’s literature in its new exhibit titled Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Golden Books. The Golden Books exhibit — including many classics by Alice and Martin Provensen — is beautifully displayed next to the museum’s annual Oh Christmas Tree exhibit in a virtual feast for the eyes.
KLTV
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
Terrell Tribune
SPCA removes allegedly abandoned animals
The SPCA of Texas and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office have removed 18 allegedly abandoned dogs—13 dogs and five newborn puppies—from a property near Kemp, Texas. The owner previously relinquished custody of the animals. All the animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey…
Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
15 Dogs Available to Add Love to a New Home in Tyler, Texas
Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, there are 15 dogs available for adoption in Tyler, Texas right now.
KLTV
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation. The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community. The three organizations are...
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 14-18, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 14 — Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, NOV. 15 — Smothered Beef Patties With Brown Gravy & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 — Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole, Peas & Carrots, and Corn. THURSDAY, NOV....
Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day
To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Shop 'til you drop through Kilgore Main Street
It’s time to park the car and walk the block as we check out all that Historic Downtown Kilgore has to offer! Whether it’s clothing, gifts, antiques, music, or books, there are many options to explore and see what unique local finds are hiding in plain sight. Here are some of the must stop shops that you can find while you’re making your walk through downtown.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK pays visit to Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News paid a visit to Henderson on Wednesday for our Small Town Live series. Henderson became a Texas Main Street Project City in 1988, and Neal Barton visited their downtown which is full of shops. “You’ve got to go to Donovan’s, which is right behind me. It’s a very fine […]
First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
KLTV
Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. “If you know a veteran today,...
kilgorehsmirror.com
2022 Syrup Festival
This coming Saturday, November 12th, the 33rd annual Syrup Festival will be held in downtown Henderson, Texas. Locals and people from all around have loved this festival since it first started. The festival is huge! While walking around, antique cars can be spotted along with folk artists demonstrating different techniques...
KLTV
WebXtra: Students sing at Longview assisted living facility for Veterans Day
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Foster Middle School Principal Chuck Isaac about a ceremony and luncheon put on for veterans who are related to students of the school. An East Texas rescue mission is preparing to help the homeless and needy as winter comes, with food and warm clothing. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is in their busiest time of year as they seek resources to help the homeless with hot meals and winter clothing. With the holidays coming, Thanksgiving and Christmas mean thousands of needy will be seeking help from the mission. Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the mission will use enormous resources providing over 600 meals a day, in addition to providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to thousands who will seek them. Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about what the mission will need over the next few months.
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
KLTV
Vaca & Kirby Dental offer free dental work for veterans on Nov. 11
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a different kind of veterans salute at one East Texas office, where they honored veterans with free dental care. For Army Veteran Davon Moton, it was a welcome deviation from normal Veterans Day activities. “A lot of places are offering free meals, free this...
