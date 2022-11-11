KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Foster Middle School Principal Chuck Isaac about a ceremony and luncheon put on for veterans who are related to students of the school. An East Texas rescue mission is preparing to help the homeless and needy as winter comes, with food and warm clothing. The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is in their busiest time of year as they seek resources to help the homeless with hot meals and winter clothing. With the holidays coming, Thanksgiving and Christmas mean thousands of needy will be seeking help from the mission. Along with their annual toy drive for needy children, the mission will use enormous resources providing over 600 meals a day, in addition to providing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to thousands who will seek them. Mission Director Brian Livingston talks about what the mission will need over the next few months.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO