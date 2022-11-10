Read full article on original website
Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized
Sea N Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times At 4:32 a.m. early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, a thief wearing a hood over a wig did significant financial and emotional damage when he shattered a storefront window at Sea N Soul Surf—a shop at 29575
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
daytrippen.com
Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets
Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley
The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
Dog rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Malibu
One furry friend made it home safely thanks to the swift actions of search and rescue crews in Malibu. Crews received reports of a large dog who had been missing for a week on Friday night, according to Malibu Search and Rescue. The dog’s family was concerned the lost canine wouldn’t survive for another night. […]
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market
The Malibu Farmer’s Market held it’s monthly “Vintage Boutique and art fest,” on the parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event featured curated vintage clothing, art paintings and handcrafted jewelry. Photos by Jimy Tallal. The post Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
kusi.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Noozhawk
Plan for Mini Hotel in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone Sparks Parking Debate
Henry Courtemanche grew up in Santa Barbara, and a few years ago he bought a small property in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone. The commercial building at 42 Helena Ave. had been a fish processing site. By the time Courtemanche got involved, the one-story property was empty and abandoned. He cleaned...
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
sitelinesb.com
Where in Santa Barbara…?
Know where this was shot? Prove it in the comments. Sign up for the Siteline email newsletter and you’ll never miss a post.
