Ventura, CA

The Malibu Times

Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized

Sea N Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times At 4:32 a.m. early in the morning of Saturday, Nov. 5, a thief wearing a hood over a wig did significant financial and emotional damage when he shattered a storefront window at Sea N Soul Surf—a shop at 29575 […] The post Sea N’ Soul Surf Malibu vandalized and burglarized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
daytrippen.com

Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Dog rescued from the bottom of a canyon in Malibu

One furry friend made it home safely thanks to the swift actions of search and rescue crews in Malibu. Crews received reports of a large dog who had been missing for a week on Friday night, according to Malibu Search and Rescue. The dog’s family was concerned the lost canine wouldn’t survive for another night. […]
MALIBU, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market

The Malibu Farmer’s Market held it’s monthly “Vintage Boutique and art fest,” on the parking lot on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event featured curated vintage clothing, art paintings and handcrafted jewelry. Photos by Jimy Tallal. The post Vintage Boutique and Art Fest at The Malibu Farmers Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
kusi.com

Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps

This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

