ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Community raises funds for injured Troup football player

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation. The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community. The three organizations are...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank cancels Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of inclement weather, the East Texas Food Bank has cancelled its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park, originally set to take place on Friday. “This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullnane, CEO of the East Texas Food...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

$33M Longview police station nears completion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Wood County Constable Indicted

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. “If you know a veteran today,...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County

Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day celebration, pinning 41 veterans in attendance. Friday, the Hamptons of Tyler assisted living facility paid tribute to the veterans who live there. There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Council approves rezoning of west property of Longview church

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council approved to rezone the western property of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. This comes after the church’s plans to move their properties to a 20-acre site in North Longview and sell their current site on Judson Road. But before approval, the church originally...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells

OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17. City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas. Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy