Troup community hosts fish fry and auction to support Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured after a Troup football game in September. One of Cooper Reid’s good friends remember that night. “The buzzer just went off on the scoreboard and […]
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
Tyler organizations receive multimillion-dollar gift from Flock Foundation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three charitable organizations in Tyler received a total donation of $5.25 million, each receiving $1.75 million from the Flock Foundation. The gift was bequest from the estate of Jack and June Flock who were longtime philanthropists and gave gratefully to the community. The three organizations are...
Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
East Texan carves and paints wooden Santa Clauses to spread joy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texan has found his purpose through carving, and not just any carving, but hand carving wooden Santa Clauses in an effort to spread Christmas joy. Marvin Melton, who’s claimed the title, Santa Carver, and his four-legged helper, Noel, head into his shop. Frosted windows,...
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
East Texas Food Bank cancels Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In anticipation of inclement weather, the East Texas Food Bank has cancelled its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event at Bergfeld Park, originally set to take place on Friday. “This was a tough decision for us to make,” said Dennis Cullnane, CEO of the East Texas Food...
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 14-19 News Staff Sat, 11/12/2022 - 07:37 Image ...
First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
Yantis ISD ‘deeply saddened’ by loss of 9th-grade student
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) – Yantis ISD went to Facebook to announce that a 9th-grader died in a crash on Wednesday. “As a school community, we are deeply saddened by this loss and together we will continue to support each other through this difficult time,” YISD said in a Facebook post. The district has asked for […]
$33M Longview police station nears completion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The days are counting down for one East Texas police department to move into a long awaited state-of-the-art facility. For decades, the Longview police department has operated out of an outgrown, cramped facility. Supply chain issues aside, the new 70,000 square foot, $33 million Longview police...
1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.
Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr., will be speaking on Thursday, November 17th at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center for the SonRise Prayer Fellowship at 7 AM in Tyler, Texas.
Wood County Constable Indicted
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Write-in candidate wins constable election in Panola County
Council approves rezoning of west property of Longview church
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council approved to rezone the western property of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. This comes after the church’s plans to move their properties to a 20-acre site in North Longview and sell their current site on Judson Road. But before approval, the church originally...
WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just […]
Mt Pleasant’s Boots & Bells
OPENING NIGHT LIGHTING FESTIVITIES ARE THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17. City of Mount Pleasant Presents Boots & Bells: An Olde West Christmas. Mount Pleasant, TX – Historic Downtown Mount Pleasant will be a lively place to visit this holiday season as the City presents the Third Annual Boots & Bells. It’s an Olde West Christmas.
