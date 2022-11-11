Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
These 90 restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country. While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.
Veterans Day freebie: a free meal and a free car wash at Sheetz stores that have a car wash
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a free meal and car wash on Veterans Day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free...
WSET
'Small thank you for their huge service:' Dunkin' honors veterans with a free donut
(WSET) — Dunkin' has a small thank you for veterans. Dunkin’ said they salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. They're honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day, Dunkin' said. "We are giving all retired and active...
Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members
This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
iheart.com
Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day
It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
Delish
The Best Veterans Day Food Deals Of 2022
Every year on November 11, we honor veterans and members of the military for their service. And what better way to say thank you than with a free or discounted food. Several restaurants like Starbucks, Red Lobster, and TGI Fridays are offering free meals or discounts to honor our heroes. We've rounded up some of the best deals below—just make sure to bring proof of service with you.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
11 Things to Remember This Veterans Day
The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War I, which occurred at the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month.
The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K
For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained
Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
KXLY
Send us your Veterans Day photos
How are you honoring the service members of our country? We’d love to see!. Feel free to send us your Veterans Day pics below. They can be of anything, including a veteran that’s important to you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
‘Veterans Voices’: FOX40 highlights the people that have served the country
(KTXL) — On Veterans Day, the United States commemorates those that served in the armed forces. In the special program, “Veterans Voices,” FOX40 puts a spotlight on the people that have served the country in more ways than most of us can imagine. This program highlights how veterans continue to serve their communities, the physical […]
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Valley Breeze
3 ways to honor veterans year round
(BPT) - If you have family friends that are current or former service members, you know how important it is to show them your appreciation. As Veterans Day approaches, it’s the ideal time to think about how you can show your support for former military members on this day and beyond.
Jeep saluting US military and veterans with $1,000 cash-back deal
Jeep is offering a $1,000 cash-back incentive to active duty military and veterans on purchases of the Wrangler and Gladiator through November.
conceptcarz.com
Jeep Brand Salutes Military Members With Special Veterans Day Incentive Through End of November
•Jeep® brand honors the military with bonus cash allowance of $1,000 as a national incentive through end of November. •Limited-edition Freedom package for 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler features military-themed exterior and interior design cues, arriving at dealers ahead of Veterans Day. In observance of Veterans Day, November 11,...
Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice
Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
Former Marine captain explains the benefits of hiring veterans
A former Marine Corps captain who works in capital markets in Manhattan explains on Veterans Day how vets can benefit businesses after their service.
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Offering One-Month Free to Commemorate Veteran's Day - How To Redeem Offer
Paramount+ salutes our vets and active military! This Veterans Day, get 30 days FREE* using promo code BRAVO. Redeem now at ParamountPlus.com. Plus, check out the Veterans Day Collection, including SEAL Team, Saving Private Ryan, NCIS and so much more. *New subscribers get a 1-month free Paramount+ subscription. Offer expires...
DMV woman trains future service dog for veterans
WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — “After 9/11, I really wanted to work in supporting the military. I became an analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA),” explained Melissa Chaump. “There are a lot of veterans at DIA with service dogs. I was always amazed by their power to heal and change lives for the better.”
Comments / 0