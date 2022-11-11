ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

These 90 restaurants are honoring veterans with free food and discounts on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it’s an opportunity to honor all the people who have given so much for their country. While we’ll never be able to fully thank America’s heroes for the sacrifices they've made, restaurant chains across the nation are honoring veterans with all sorts of free meals and goodies.
Rutherford Source

Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
iheart.com

Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day

It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
Delish

The Best Veterans Day Food Deals Of 2022

Every year on November 11, we honor veterans and members of the military for their service. And what better way to say thank you than with a free or discounted food. Several restaurants like Starbucks, Red Lobster, and TGI Fridays are offering free meals or discounts to honor our heroes. We've rounded up some of the best deals below—just make sure to bring proof of service with you.
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
NEWS CENTER Maine

The 9th Annual Veterans Day 5K

For the past nine years, people have ran through the finish line to help raise money to send our veterans back to Washington D.C. Dan King, a runner in the race along with many others spoke about how this race is much more than just another 5K. “But as the...
Distractify

The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained

Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
KXLY

Send us your Veterans Day photos

How are you honoring the service members of our country? We’d love to see!. Feel free to send us your Veterans Day pics below. They can be of anything, including a veteran that’s important to you. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
FOX40

‘Veterans Voices’: FOX40 highlights the people that have served the country

(KTXL) — On Veterans Day, the United States commemorates those that served in the armed forces. In the special program, “Veterans Voices,” FOX40 puts a spotlight on the people that have served the country in more ways than most of us can imagine. This program highlights how veterans continue to serve their communities, the physical […]
Valley Breeze

3 ways to honor veterans year round

(BPT) - If you have family friends that are current or former service members, you know how important it is to show them your appreciation. As Veterans Day approaches, it’s the ideal time to think about how you can show your support for former military members on this day and beyond.
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
nickalive.net

Paramount+ Offering One-Month Free to Commemorate Veteran's Day - How To Redeem Offer

Paramount+ salutes our vets and active military! This Veterans Day, get 30 days FREE* using promo code BRAVO. Redeem now at ParamountPlus.com. Plus, check out the Veterans Day Collection, including SEAL Team, Saving Private Ryan, NCIS and so much more. *New subscribers get a 1-month free Paramount+ subscription. Offer expires...
DC News Now

DMV woman trains future service dog for veterans

WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — “After 9/11, I really wanted to work in supporting the military. I became an analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA),” explained Melissa Chaump. “There are a lot of veterans at DIA with service dogs. I was always amazed by their power to heal and change lives for the better.”
